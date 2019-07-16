What rugby team does Love Island newbie Greg O'Shea play for?

Greg is the latest bombshell to enter the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Greg O'Shea is the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa - here's everything you need to know about his job

Love Island may be in its penultimate week, but that doesn't mean the producers are slowing down with all the drama they keeping throwing into the villa.

The latest is in the form of new bombshell Greg O'Shea, a professional rugby player from Limerick, Ireland.

Here's everything you need to know about him and his career.

What rugby team does Love Island's Greg O'Shea play for and what position is he?

Greg is an Irish rugby union player, and plays for the Ireland national rugby sevens team. He plays as a fly-half.

He started playing rugby at school with local club Shannon when he was just seven years old. He then won a rugby scholarship at college.

What has Greg said about his rugby injuries?

He revealed in his entrance interview that he's sustained a number of injuries while playing rugby, saying: "I broke my face a couple of months ago through Rugby so I had a broken nose and a cracked forehead! Before that happened I would say I was an 8… but now I’d dock myself down to a 7 with the broken face. The lads always say I give the girls a cheeky smile so that’s probably my best feature."

When is Greg O'Shea going on Love Island?

Greg's entrance to the villa is shown in the episode airing on 16 July.

Who will Greg couple up with?

It is not yet known who Greg will end up with - but he has revealed that he has his eye on Maura Higgins.

In his entrance interview, he said: "I’d say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she’s hilarious. She’s very naturally funny and she’s gorgeous as well so you never know."

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island is on ITV2 every day (except Saturdays) at 9PM.

