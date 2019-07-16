What rugby team does Love Island newbie Greg O'Shea play for?

16 July 2019, 14:28

Greg is the latest bombshell to enter the villa
Greg is the latest bombshell to enter the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Greg O'Shea is the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa - here's everything you need to know about his job

Love Island may be in its penultimate week, but that doesn't mean the producers are slowing down with all the drama they keeping throwing into the villa.

Read more: Curtis Pritchard branded a SNAKE by angry Love Island viewers after snogging Maura Higgins

The latest is in the form of new bombshell Greg O'Shea, a professional rugby player from Limerick, Ireland.

Here's everything you need to know about him and his career.

What rugby team does Love Island's Greg O'Shea play for and what position is he?

Greg is an Irish rugby union player, and plays for the Ireland national rugby sevens team. He plays as a fly-half.

He started playing rugby at school with local club Shannon when he was just seven years old. He then won a rugby scholarship at college.

Read more: Peter Andre looks EXACTLY like Love Island's Michael according to his fans

What has Greg said about his rugby injuries?

He revealed in his entrance interview that he's sustained a number of injuries while playing rugby, saying: "I broke my face a couple of months ago through Rugby so I had a broken nose and a cracked forehead! Before that happened I would say I was an 8… but now I’d dock myself down to a 7 with the broken face. The lads always say I give the girls a cheeky smile so that’s probably my best feature."

When is Greg O'Shea going on Love Island?

Greg's entrance to the villa is shown in the episode airing on 16 July.

Who will Greg couple up with?

It is not yet known who Greg will end up with - but he has revealed that he has his eye on Maura Higgins.

In his entrance interview, he said: "I’d say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she’s hilarious. She’s very naturally funny and she’s gorgeous as well so you never know."

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island is on ITV2 every day (except Saturdays) at 9PM.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt accused of blagging £150 skirt for free before 'ghosting' boutique owner

Scarlett Moffatt accused of blagging £150 skirt for free before 'ghosting' boutique owner
Jade and Jed have amicably split and vow to "remain mates", a new report has claimed.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall 'SPLITS from boyfriend of three years'
The Instagram teased at Katie's potential pregnancy

Katie Price drops HUGE pregnancy hint on Kris Boyson's Instagram
Chanelle Hayes reveals her svelte figure to fans on social media.

Chanelle Hayes shows off STAGGERING weight loss in fitted pink dress
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have revealed their baby name

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy finally reveal adorable name of their four-week old baby

Trending on Heart

How to transform your hair for festival season: From extensions to braids and a pop of colour

How to transform your hair for festival season: From extensions to braids and a pop of colour

Beauty

Much of hit comedy series Gavin and Stacey was filmed in South Wales.

Where is Gavin and Stacey set? Filming locations in Wales and Essex revealed

TV & Movies

Fans were NOT happy with Michael after the way he barked orders at Amber

Michael Griffiths slammed by Love Island viewers after treating Amber 'like a dog'

TV & Movies

Tameka is taking a break from EastEnders

EastEnders' Kim Fox to leave Albert Square as actress Tameka Empson wants to 'take a break' from soap

TV & Movies

The magical gin turns from blue to pink in a split second

You can now buy glittery colour-changing gin and it tastes like raspberries

Food & Health

Here's how you can get free money from Amazon Prime

How to get an extra £18 for free on Amazon Prime day

Lifestyle