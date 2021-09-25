Greg Wise wife: inside the Strictly star's marriage to Emma Thompson

Greg and Emma have been together since 1995. Picture: Alamy

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star has been married to actress Emma Thompson since 1995 - here's your need-to-know on their relationship.

Strictly Come Dancing is officially back, and this weekend's show will see the celebs perform their first dances of the competition.

One of the contestants taking part this series is Greg Wise, an actor, writer, and filmmaker.

Speaking about his Strictly role, Greg previously said in a statement: "My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly five years ago in a glitter ball coffin.

"This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this. I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance - but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh..."

Greg Wise is an actor known for his work in The Crown, Cranford, Walking On Sunshine, and Sense And Sensibility. He also wrote Last Christmas with his wife, Emma Thompson.

Here's your need-to-know on Greg and Emma's relationship.

Greg and Emma met on the set of Sense and Sensibility. Picture: Alamy

How long has Greg Wise been with Emma Thompson?

Greg and Emma have been together for 26 years. They met on the set of Sense and Sensibility, and got together in 1995.

Speaking about their meeting, Emma previously said: "Before he did the job, he went to see a friend of his who was a bit witchy and she said he would meet his future partner on the film.

"He assumed it wasn't me because I was married and quite a lot older than him so he thought it might be Kate. He took her to Glastonbury, and she was so bored, and he thought, 'This isn't going to work, who can it be?'"

Kate ended up telling him to look towards Emma, after realising that they weren't suited.

He was previously quoted as saying: "[Kate] pointed out that we were right for each other and told me that Emma’s marriage was over.

"It was all meant to be, just as my friend Helen had predicted."

Do Greg Wise and Emma Thompson have children?

The couple welcomed their first first child, a daughter named Gaia, in 1999.

After getting married in 2003, they adopted Tindyebwa Agaba, a Rwandan orphan and former child soldier.

Greg previously spoke of his pride of his son, who works with a specialist arm of the Metropolitan Police helping refugees.





Greg, Emma and their children Gaia and Tindy. Picture: Alamy

He said last year, according to the Mirror: "Tindy is just about to start a job there and he’s doing some very interesting things for them – an adjunct of the work he was doing in war zones.

"Helping struggling people, working with victims of trafficking and radicalisation… that kind of thing.

“It’s a very rewarding thing to have happened.”