Gwyneth Paltrow poses naked for 48th birthday, leaving daughter Apple, 16, mortified

Gwyneth Paltrow stripped down to her birthday suit to celebrate her 48th birthday. Picture: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Even celebrity mums like Gwyneth Paltrow embarrass their teenagers sometimes.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, has left her daughter Apple, 16, embarrassed after posing completely naked in a celebratory birthday post.

The actress and businesswoman turned 48-years-old over the weekend, and decided to celebrate by stripping into her birthday suit.

Posing naked in a garden, the youthful star smiled as she showed off her incredible figure.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, Gwyneth wrote: "In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off."

Gwyneth Paltrow looked happy and confident as she posed nude. Picture: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth's celebrity friends were quick to compliment her confidence, while her daughter Apple appeared less than impressed.

Apple – who the actress shares with ex-husband Chris Martin – commented on the post "MOM", to which Gwyneth replied cry-laughing emoji faces.

As it turns out, no matter how famous you are, parents are still embarrassing.

Apple Martin commented "MOM" on the post. Picture: Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Friends actress Courtney Cox was among the celebrities celebrating Gwyneth's naked picture, writing on the post: "Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways".

Katy Perry also commented on the post, writing: "HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate".

Gwyneth Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin. Picture: Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Apple Martin is the first child of Gwyneth and Coldplay's Chris Martin, who they welcomed in May 2004.

The former couple also have a son together, Moses, who is 14-years-old.

Gwyneth and Chris married in 2003 and split 13 years later in 2016.

The actress is now married to TV writer Brad Falchuk, who she wed in 2018.

