Gwyneth Paltrow poses naked for 48th birthday, leaving daughter Apple, 16, mortified
28 September 2020, 11:45
Even celebrity mums like Gwyneth Paltrow embarrass their teenagers sometimes.
Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, has left her daughter Apple, 16, embarrassed after posing completely naked in a celebratory birthday post.
The actress and businesswoman turned 48-years-old over the weekend, and decided to celebrate by stripping into her birthday suit.
Posing naked in a garden, the youthful star smiled as she showed off her incredible figure.
Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, Gwyneth wrote: "In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off."
Gwyneth's celebrity friends were quick to compliment her confidence, while her daughter Apple appeared less than impressed.
Apple – who the actress shares with ex-husband Chris Martin – commented on the post "MOM", to which Gwyneth replied cry-laughing emoji faces.
As it turns out, no matter how famous you are, parents are still embarrassing.
Friends actress Courtney Cox was among the celebrities celebrating Gwyneth's naked picture, writing on the post: "Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways".
Katy Perry also commented on the post, writing: "HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate".
Apple Martin is the first child of Gwyneth and Coldplay's Chris Martin, who they welcomed in May 2004.
The former couple also have a son together, Moses, who is 14-years-old.
Gwyneth and Chris married in 2003 and split 13 years later in 2016.
The actress is now married to TV writer Brad Falchuk, who she wed in 2018.
