How much is Harry Redknapp worth and what football teams did he manage? Find out everything...

Harry Redknapp has become one of the nation’s most-loved celebrities after he was crowned King Of The Jungle in 2018.

But before his reality TV success, the sporting legend made a name for himself in football by managing some of the biggest teams in the UK.

As well as that, he also had a successful career as a player, and has since bagged himself advertising jobs and even a book deal.

All this means he now lives in a huge mansion with his wife Sandra and is able to spoil his grandchildren rotten.

So, how much is Harry Redknapp worth? Here’s what we know…

What is Harry Redknapp’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harry Redknapp is reportedly worth a whopping £14million.

That wealth has been accumulated over the course of a lengthy career in football, both as a player, manager and pundit.

Harry’s sporting profession started when he was scouted by Tottenham Hotspur when he was playing football for East London Schools.

At just 15-years-old, Harry then moved to play for West Ham, and two years later he joined the England team at youth level.

Harry Redknapp played for Westham from 1965-1972. Picture: PA Images

He played for Westham from 1965-1972 before spending four seasons with Bournemouth and then North American team Seattle Sounders.

Most of the star's earnings come from his role as manager of some of the UK's biggest football clubs.

He has previously headed up Bournemouth, West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers, Jordan and Birmingham City.

As well as this, Harry has also made his millions through his successful property business and appearances on huge TV shows such as I’m A Celebrity in 2018, as well as advertising deals with various companies.

He also released an autobiography titled Always Managing in 2013 that was ghostwritten by journalist Martin Samuel.

