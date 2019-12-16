Heartbreak for Westlife star Shane Filan as his mother Mae passes away

16 December 2019, 09:45 | Updated: 16 December 2019, 09:55

Shane Filan's mum has passed away
Shane Filan's mum has passed away. Picture: Getty Images/PA

Tributes have poured in from Westlife fans after it was reported that Shane Filan has lost his mother.

Westlife star Shane Filan’s mum is said to have passed away surrounded by her close family.

According to RSVP Live, the mother of six died peacefully yesterday in the care of the staff of North West Hospice in the County of Sligo, Ireland where she lived.

Mae, who is originally from from Kiltimagh, was married to Peter, with whom she shared Finbarr, Peter, Yvonne, Liam, Denise and Mairéad, along with singer Shane, 40.

Her huge family also includes sister Kathleen (Kay) Gilmartin, sons-in-law Michael, Rowan and Cathal, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Ciara, Patricia and Gillian and twenty two grandchildren.

Shane Filan and his Westlife bandmates
Shane Filan and his Westlife bandmates. Picture: PA Images

Shane is yet to speak out on the tragic news, but earlier this year he shared a sweet message with his mum, posting a short video singing alongside bandmates Marcus Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne.

He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mother Mae & to all the mother’s all over the world.”

Westlife’s manager Louis Walsh previously revealed that Mae was the one who convinced him to give the boys a shot at stardom.

Former X Factor judge Louis previously told Irish Independent : "She knew my mother. Mae was from Kiltimagh originally and was living in Sligo.

"Anyway, she rang me and said how good her son and the group were, and for some reason I believed her.

"Every mother says their son is brilliant. I believed Mae Filan."

Fans have been quick to share their condolences online, with one tweeting: "@ShaneFilan so sorry to hear the sad news re the passing of your dear mother my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time x."

Another added: "Rest in peace MAE FILAN.

"My deepest condolences to my dear @ShaneFilan and the whole family. Stay strong pls #ripmaefilan."

While a third added: "Condlences @ShaneFilan. I know your mother is on good place right now and we really want to thank her for giving us a lifetime opportunity to love Westlife."

