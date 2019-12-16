Tamara Ecclestone ‘shaken’ as thieves steal '£50 million of jewellery' from family mansion in shock raid

Tamara has had her house broken into. Picture: Instagram

Burglars are said to have gone on a ‘50 minute raid’ of the F1 heiress’ family house in Kensington.

Just hours after Tamara Ecclestone jetted off on a luxurious festive holiday with her family, it was reported that her London home had been ransacked by thieves.

The house - which she shares with her husband, Jay Rutland and daughter, Sofia - was broken into on Friday night on one of the city's most exclusive streets.

According to The Sun, guards were present inside the £70m mansion at the time of the burglary, but the criminals broke in through the garden before heading straight to the safes.

Despite being disturbed by security, the three burglars managed to escape with rings, earrings and an £80,000 Cartier bangle wedding gift.

Formula One heiress Tamara, 35, is in 'complete devastation and shock' after hearing the news.

Witnesses said they saw three police cars outside the luxury home by Kensington Palace at 11.30pm on Friday.

A source told The Sun: “This is the most shocking burglary because it is one of the most secure houses in London on one of the most secure streets in London.

“An estimated £50million worth of jewellery has been stolen from inside Tamara’s safe and Jay’s safe.”

They continued: “Whoever did this was in the house for 50 minutes in total and had time to smash open the safes that are hidden in Tamara’s dressing room and Jay’s dressing room. Neither would be easy to find.

“Every single piece of jewellery that she had in her safe has gone and some of them had such personal meaning.”

A spokesman for Tamara has since confirmed the news, saying: “I can sadly confirm that there has been a home invasion. Internal security are cooperating with police in this matter.

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.”

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called to a residential property in Palace Green, W8, at 23.11hrs on Friday, 13 December, to reports of a burglary.

“Officers attended. It was reported that an amount of high-value jewellery had been stolen.

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”