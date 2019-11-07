Helen Mirren says she's 'flattered' by comparison to Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant

7 November 2019, 16:27

Many people have claimed that the actress shares a likeness with Keanu's new beau

Helen Mirren has spoken out about the comparisons between her and Keanu Reeves' new girlfriend Alexandra Grant, saying she's 'flattered' that people think she looks like the artist.

Keanu, 55, made his first public appearance with a girlfriend in over a decade when he took to the red carpet with artist Alexandra, 46, at an event in LA over the weekend.

Helen is long time friends with Keanu
Helen is long time friends with Keanu. Picture: Getty

And many people claimed that Alexandra bore a resemblance to Helen, 74.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight what she thought of these claims, Helen, who is long-time friends with Keanu, said: "I saw that.

"That was very flattering on me, you know, because she's obviously lovely."

She added: "I do know Keanu very well.

"He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person. So she's a lucky girl and I'm sure that he's a lucky boy.' 

Keanu Reeves went public with his girlfriend at the weekend
Keanu Reeves went public with his girlfriend at the weekend. Picture: Getty

The Matrix actor has been known for avoiding discussion about his romances throughout his 35 year career, and this is the first time he has seemingly confirmed a relationship in years.

He and Alexandra, 46, posed together for cameras at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The couple looked smitten as they posed together, seemingly confirming their relationship status.

A witness at the event told Entertainment Tonight: "During the cocktail hour, Keanu was spotted with Alexandra and another female friend catching up and chatting.

"At one point, Alexandra handed a phone to the female friend and asked her to take a photo of the couple.

Many have compared Alexandra to Helen Mirren
Many have compared Alexandra to Helen Mirren. Picture: Getty

"They were smiling and having a good time, and immediately after taking the photo, Will Ferrell spotted Keanu and rushed over to say hello, bringing with him a small group that included his wife, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell."

Keanu suffered tragedy in 1999 when he and girlfriend Jennifer Syme's baby daughter Ava was born premature and stillborn.

In 2001, Jennifer drove her car into a row of parked cars in LA and was killed instantly. She was 28 years old.

Keanu has previously been linked to Amanda De Cadenet, Sandra Bullock and Claire Forlani, but has never made a statement on his relationship status.

