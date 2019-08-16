Holly Willoughby reunites with Declan Donnelly on boozy holiday
16 August 2019, 12:35 | Updated: 16 August 2019, 12:48
Holly and Dec are sunning it up in Portugal with Philip Schofield and all their spouses
Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly have reunited on holiday together, following their stint as a presenting duo on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last year.
The pair are in Portugal with their spouses - Dec's wife Ali Astall and Holly's husband Dan Baldwin - as well as Philip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe.
They all posed together for a group selfie after Philip Schofield cooked for them - which was then posted on Instagram with the caption: "Full of ribs".
Holly and Dec presented I'm A Celeb together last year after Ant McPartlin took some time off from TV work following his drink drive arrest.
He announced last year that he'd be taking a break from presenting work after his involvement in a collision in south London while he was driving under the influence.
Ant was then given what is thought to be the biggest drink-drive fine ever, £86,000, after pleading guilty. He was also banned from the road for 20 months.
Speaking outside court after the incident, Ant said: "I just want to say I'm truly sorry for what happened.
"High standards are expected of me, I expect them of myself. I've let myself down, I let a lot of people down. And for that I am truly sorry.
"I'd like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I'm just thankful no-one was seriously hurt."