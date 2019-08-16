Holly Willoughby reunites with Declan Donnelly on boozy holiday

16 August 2019, 12:35 | Updated: 16 August 2019, 12:48

Holly and Dec presented I'm A Celeb together last year
Holly and Dec presented I'm A Celeb together last year. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Holly and Dec are sunning it up in Portugal with Philip Schofield and all their spouses

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly have reunited on holiday together, following their stint as a presenting duo on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last year.

The pair are in Portugal with their spouses - Dec's wife Ali Astall and Holly's husband Dan Baldwin - as well as Philip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe.

They all posed together for a group selfie after Philip Schofield cooked for them - which was then posted on Instagram with the caption: "Full of ribs".

Phillip, Holly and Dec are in Portugal together
Phillip, Holly and Dec are in Portugal together. Picture: Instagram

Holly and Dec presented I'm A Celeb together last year after Ant McPartlin took some time off from TV work following his drink drive arrest.

The gang are sunning it up in Portugal
The gang are sunning it up in Portugal. Picture: Instagram

He announced last year that he'd be taking a break from presenting work after his involvement in a collision in south London while he was driving under the influence.

Ant was then given what is thought to be the biggest drink-drive fine ever, £86,000, after pleading guilty. He was also banned from the road for 20 months.

Speaking outside court after the incident, Ant said: "I just want to say I'm truly sorry for what happened.

Ant McPartlin outside court following his drink drive trial
Ant McPartlin outside court following his drink drive trial. Picture: Getty

"High standards are expected of me, I expect them of myself. I've let myself down, I let a lot of people down. And for that I am truly sorry.

"I'd like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I'm just thankful no-one was seriously hurt."

