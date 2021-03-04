Holly Willoughby says she felt 'shameful for years' as she opens up about dyslexia

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her struggle with dyslexia. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby opened up about her struggle with dyslexia on This Morning today.

Holly Willoughby said that she felt 'shameful for years' when she first struggled with dyslexia.

The presenter, 40, was interviewing a man named William Carter about the disability, and she opened up about her own experience.

She said: "Dyslexia is such a broad spectrum, people have so many different forms of it," to which Phillip responded: "You say this as someone who knows?"

Holly discussed her own experience with dyslexia on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

"Yes, I'm dyslexic also and I had to find my own tool kit and for me it was finding somebody who understood this who could teach me how to access those tools because at school it wasn't really that well known then.

"But when I went to college, there was one lady in particular I met who gave me so much advice and for me that was my turning point."

Holly heartbreakingly added: "For me, because I’m not very good at spelling, for years I felt shameful about that.

"I wouldn’t write down in front of people because I didn’t want them to see, but it doesn't bother me now that I can’t spell.

"It's the communication, whether it’s written down and spelt wrong, it doesn’t matter."

Holly and Phil were interviewing a man named William. Picture: ITV

Viewers at home rushed to praise Holly for her words, with one writing: "I am dyslexic and been ashamed mu whole life to write and/or read in front of people. Absolutely love the subject #ThisMorning amazing kid! And thank you Holly for what you said, I’m not the only one that feels ashamed

Another added "I am always getting people pulling me up on my spelling on here. I've got Dyslexia but i don't need to explain that to anyone. #ThisMorning."

