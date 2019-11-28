Holly Willoughby breaks down as miracle boy, 4, who was told he'd never talk says 'I love you'

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby cried live on air when she was introduced to an inspirational boy on the sofa.

This Morning took an emotional turn when four-year-old Christian and his older sister Jade, appeared on the show to tell Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield their incredible story.

Christian was born with severe brain damage, with doctors fearing he would never learn to walk, talk or even smile.

After he was adopted by the Midruff family, against all odds, the little boy was taught to use sign language by big sister Jade, 18.

The siblings have since become social media stars after posting adorable YouTube videos doing sign language along to popular songs.

Opening up about her inspirational brother, Jade told Holly, 38, and Phillip, 57: “His resilience is what gets me through the day. It's amazing.

Holly was left in tears live on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"He's not hitting the milestones the other children are hitting. He's hitting milestones he should never be able to hit. Him saying one word is like me speaking ten languages."

Later in the interview, Christian stretched out his arms and hugged his sister as he told her he that he loves her "to the moon and back".

Overcome by emotion, Holly then fell back in her seat whilst covering her face as she started to cry.

Wiping away her tears, she said: “Oh my goodness me! That’s amazing.”

Mum Diana added she was "unbelievably proud" of her children as she too started to cry.

Sometimes you just don't need words to express your love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/iUohF9JDHo — This Morning (@thismorning) November 28, 2019

While Holly struggled to compose herself, Phil presented the family with hospitality tickets to a Manchester City match and told Jade she would be going on a spa day.

As she wiped away tears, Holly added: "You deserve it. Thank you. That's made our week. You're amazing."

And viewers of the show were left in tears as well, with one viewer writing: “Balling my eyes out! This girl and her little bro are just amazing.”

Another said: "In tears watching this inspirational family on #ThisMorning Such a beautiful family," while a third added: "Christian and his sister have me holding back the happy tears in work here. Brilliant story".