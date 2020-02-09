Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield's co-star stuns in low-cut black sequin gown

Holly Willoughby stunned in a black body-con gown. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Sunday night for Dancing On Ice, just days after her beloved co-star, Phillip Schofield, came out as gay.

Holly Willoughby, 38, and Phillip Schofield, 57, returned to host Dancing On Ice on Sunday night after a particularly poignant week for the pair.

On Friday, Phillip Schofield revealed he was gay on This Morning, with his best friend, Holly, by his side.

Despite the emotional week, the pair returned to host ITV's Dancing On Ice, following the huge news.

For the occasion, Holly looked gorgeous as usual, dressing in a stunning gown by Berta.

Holly opted for a figure-hugging gown, complete with sequins and feathers.

The star added Susannah Lovis Jewellers jewels to the ensemble, wearing her hair up in a stylish do.

