Loose Women throw support behind Phillip Schofield after he comes out as gay

The Loose Women panel have praised Phillip Schofield after he came out as gay. Picture: ITV

Phillip Schofield came out as gay in an emotional Instagram statement earlier today.

The Loose Women panel supported Phillip Schofield at the start of the show earlier today after his emotional interview with Holly Willoughby where he opened up about coming out as gay.

Kaye Adams began by saying: "We have to take the opportunity to send all of our love and support to Phillip Schofield.

Read more: Phillip Schofield praises 'incredible' wife Stephanie Lowe as he comes out as gay

"We all sat and watched that interview in make-up. It was a surprise to us as everyone else. We could tell how tremendously difficult it was for Phil to do that. So many people were getting in touch and telling their own stories, for a lot of people it is still difficult for them to be who they are. Hopefully Phillip doing that will give comfort and strength."

The Loose Women threw their support behind Phillip at the start of today's show. Picture: ITV

Denise Welch then added: "Everybody should be who they want to be. In this particular case he clearly has the support of his family.

"Good luck to him, and good luck to everybody in that position."

In an emotional statement to his Instagram story earlier today, Phillip said: "You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you wont know what’s been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.





Phillip came out as gay earlier today. Picture: ITV

Read more: Ruth Langsford squashes 'feud' with Phillip Schofield as they share emotional hug after he comes out as gay

"This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

Read more: Holly Willoughby's amazing reaction to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to be celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.

"Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I Couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful supportive teams. Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward."

READ MORE: Celebrity pals react to Phillip Schofield's brave and emotional statement