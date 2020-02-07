Phillip Schofield praises 'incredible' wife Stephanie Lowe as he comes out as gay

7 February 2020, 11:46 | Updated: 7 February 2020, 12:42

Phillip Schofield has come out as gay
Phillip Schofield has come out as gay. Picture: PA/ITV

Phillip Schofield has opened up about his wife and daughters' reaction to him coming out as gay.

Phillip Schofield has praised his wife Stephanie Lowe after coming out as gay, revealing that she has been 'incredible' throughout the process.

Opening up to Holly Willoughby on This Morning earlier today, he said: "It’s tough, but it’s not something that’s happened quickly I’ve had to deal with this for some time. We’ve been honest and we’ve been open. I can’t write in any statement what I feel in any statement. She’s incredible, there’s no-one in my life who would have supported me the way she has."

Holly Willoughby gave an emotional interview to Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby gave an emotional interview to Holly Willoughby on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

He also said: "My family have held me so close they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion."

And speaking about Steph, he added: "Steph has been incredible. I love her so very much.

"She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing, their love hugs and encouraging words of comfort.

"Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.

Holly Willoughby has supported her friend following his admission
Holly Willoughby has supported her friend following his admission. Picture: ITV

"Of course they are worried about Steph but I know they will scoop us both up."

In his statement published to Instagram earlier today, Phillip wrote: "You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you wont know what’s been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

"This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

View this post on Instagram

A statement from Phillip

A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning) on

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to be celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.

"Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I Couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful supportive teams. Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward."

