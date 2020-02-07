Phillip Schofield gay: Celebrity pals react to brave and emotional statement

7 February 2020, 10:38 | Updated: 7 February 2020, 11:45

Phillip Schofield has emotionally revealed he's gay
Phillip Schofield has emotionally revealed he's gay. Picture: PA/Instagram

This Morning presenter and Holly Willoughby’s best friend Phillip Schofield has announced he's gay and celebrity pals including Ruth Langsford couldn’t be prouder.

Phillip Schofield has proudly come out as gay in an emotional statement on Instagram.

The This Morning presenter, who also did an interview with his close friend Holly Willoughby, has admitted he’s finally been brave enough to reveal the truth about his sexuality.

And within moments of bravely revealing his truth to the world, Phillip, 57, has received some amazing messages from his celebrity pals.

Holly Willoughby was one of the first to send a message to her best friend
Holly Willoughby was one of the first to send a message to her best friend. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

Holly Willoughby

Before conducting the first interview with Phillip over his sexuality, Holly wrote on Instagram: “Never been more proud of my friend than I am today.”

Ruth Langsford

Despite rumours of an ongoing feud between the two, Ruth was one of the first to send a message to Phil following his emotional chat with Holly.

Joining him on the sofa she said: “Well done. Your family are all that matters. Do you feel better now and that you can breathe? Well done, we’re proud of you.”

Ruth Langsford joined Phil on the This Morning sofa after his first interview
Ruth Langsford joined Phil on the This Morning sofa after his first interview. Picture: PA

Ranj Singh

His fellow This Morning presenter also got emotional after the announcement and wrote on Twitter: “Coming to terms with & being your authentic self is never easy, especially in the public eye.

“What @Schofe has done is incredibly courageous, powerful & will help so many. I am beaming with pride for him. I’m even more proud of his family who seem so wonderful. #loveislove.”

David Walliams

The Britain's Got Talent judge had nothing but amazing words for Phillip and thanked him for helping the world move forwards.

Susanna Reid

Keeping it simple, the Good Morning Britain host sent a sweet message of support to her ITV pal.

Dancing on Ice Matt Evers

Complimenting his bravery and honesty the Dancing On Ice professional was so pleased for Phillip.

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

The Masked Singer viewers think The Fox is Denise Van Outen

Who is the Fox? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies

ITV viewers think they know who the Hedgehog is

Who is Hedgehog? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies

Everything we know about the Octopus

Who is the Octopus? Theories and guesses on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies

Callum is coupled up with Shaughna on Love Island

Who is Callum Jones? Winter Love Island star's age, background and Instagram name

TV & Movies

The star opened up about the potentially painful risk she was taking

Stacey Solomon risks getting yeast infection as she opens up in candid bath video

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Eden set - Bluebella

The best underwear sets to treat yourself to this Valentine's Day

Fashion

The Loose Women panel have praised Phillip Schofield after he came out as gay

Loose Women throw support behind Phillip Schofield after he comes out as gay

TV & Movies

Shaughna and Callum come face to face on Love Island

Love Island first look: Shaughna and Callum come face-to-face in dramatic fall out from recoupling

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has come out as gay

Phillip Schofield praises 'incredible' wife Stephanie Lowe as he comes out as gay

Celebrities

A woman has been slammed for sharing her morning routine

Mum sparks fierce debate after revealing she wakes up at 4.30am to make husband's breakfast

Lifestyle

Phillip and Ruth have put their feud behind them

What happened between Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield? The This Morning presenters’ feud explained

Celebrities