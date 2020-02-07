Phillip Schofield gay: Celebrity pals react to brave and emotional statement

Phillip Schofield has emotionally revealed he's gay. Picture: PA/Instagram

This Morning presenter and Holly Willoughby’s best friend Phillip Schofield has announced he's gay and celebrity pals including Ruth Langsford couldn’t be prouder.

Phillip Schofield has proudly come out as gay in an emotional statement on Instagram.

The This Morning presenter, who also did an interview with his close friend Holly Willoughby, has admitted he’s finally been brave enough to reveal the truth about his sexuality.

And within moments of bravely revealing his truth to the world, Phillip, 57, has received some amazing messages from his celebrity pals.

Holly Willoughby was one of the first to send a message to her best friend. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

Holly Willoughby

Before conducting the first interview with Phillip over his sexuality, Holly wrote on Instagram: “Never been more proud of my friend than I am today.”

Ruth Langsford

Despite rumours of an ongoing feud between the two, Ruth was one of the first to send a message to Phil following his emotional chat with Holly.

Joining him on the sofa she said: “Well done. Your family are all that matters. Do you feel better now and that you can breathe? Well done, we’re proud of you.”

Ruth Langsford joined Phil on the This Morning sofa after his first interview. Picture: PA

Ranj Singh

His fellow This Morning presenter also got emotional after the announcement and wrote on Twitter: “Coming to terms with & being your authentic self is never easy, especially in the public eye.

“What @Schofe has done is incredibly courageous, powerful & will help so many. I am beaming with pride for him. I’m even more proud of his family who seem so wonderful. #loveislove.”

I am sending all my love to @Schofe today. I have always held him in the highest regard, ans now have nothing but respect and admiration for him. Let’s hope we are moving towards a world where no-one has to come out anymore, they can just be who they are and celebrate that. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) February 7, 2020

David Walliams

The Britain's Got Talent judge had nothing but amazing words for Phillip and thanked him for helping the world move forwards.

Susanna Reid

Keeping it simple, the Good Morning Britain host sent a sweet message of support to her ITV pal.

Love to @Schofe and his family ♥️ — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) February 7, 2020

Thank you @Schofe for your bravery and honesty. Being your friend and colleague for the past 15 years I’m sending you and your family all the love and support. #loveislove — Matt Evers (@TheMattEvers) February 7, 2020

Dancing on Ice Matt Evers

Complimenting his bravery and honesty the Dancing On Ice professional was so pleased for Phillip.