Holly Willoughby dress today: Phillip Schofield's This Morning co-host wows in yellow Karen Millen dress for ITV show

14 January 2019, 10:40

Holly Willoughby wears yellow Karen Millen dress for This Morning
Holly Willoughby opted for a yellow Karen Millen dress for This Morning. Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby looked sensational in a yellow Karen Millen dress for This Morning hosting alongside Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning on Monday morning with a bright look following Dancing On Ice hosting the night before.

Phillip Schofield was joined by the blonde beauty on the hit ITV morning show, who looked stunning in a fresh new ensemble.

The mother-of-three opted for a bright outfit to start the week in a yellow dress by Karen Miller.

Read more: Holly Willoughby's best I'm A Celebrity looks and where to get them

Holly Willoughby wears Karen Millen dress
Holly Willoughby's yellow dress is by Karen Millen. Picture: Karen Millen

Posting a sneak-peek of her look on Instagram, Holly showed off her slender frame in a figure-hugging peplum style dress.

The dress is the Peplum Knit Belted Dress by Karen Millen, and is available to buy online for £140.

Holly finished off the look with a natural wave in her hair and a fresh makeup look.

Read more: Toddler becomes Instagram famous for being a 'mini Holly Willoughby'

Finishing off the look, Holly added a pair of nude heels by footwear designer Gianvito Rossi.

Fans were quick to compliment the ensemble, praising the bright outfit.

One person commented: "Love the yellow! Really suits you."

