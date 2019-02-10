Holly Willoughby shares rare family pics as she celebrates 38th birthday at luxury spa

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare family snap to celebrate her birthday. Picture: Instagram / HollyWilloughby

The much-loved presenter sipped on champagne as she relaxed in a private jacuzzi pool to ring in her birthday

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare family snap as she celebrates her 38th birthday with a luxurious spa break.

She smiled to the camera as she received hugs from her children Belle, Chester and Harry.

Holly captioned the snap: "Hugs, happiness and birthday bundles... Hello 38... what do you have in store?"

The Dancing On Ice presenter was flooded with compliments and birthday wishes from her famous friends including Emma Bunton, Nicole and Natalie Appleton and Tamzin Outhwaite.

Holly is enjoying a weekend at Chewton Glen spa. Picture: Instagram / HollyWilloughby

Holly continued to share candid snaps of her birthday trip with social media followers.

Sipping on a glass of champagne, the presenter relaxed in a private jacuzzi pool as she unwinds at Chewton Glen spa.

The family are renting out treehouse accommodation at the luxurious Hampshire resort where nightly rates start at an eye-watering £1250.

Holly captioned the shot: "Can I stay here please... Thank you @ChewtonGlen for making my birthday so special... Treehouse life!"