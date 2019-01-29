Keith Lemon would AXE Celebrity Juice if Holly Willoughby quit

Keith Lemon has spoken out about the future of Celebrity Juice. Picture: ITV

Comedian Leigh Francis admitted that he wouldn't carry on the raucous show without Holly Willoughby.

Keith Lemon has admitted he would cancel Celebrity Juice if Holly Willoughby ever quit the show.

The telly funnyman - an invention of comedian Leigh Francis - told the Daily Star that he would refuse to carry on with the ITV2 show if the This Morning host, 37, said she didn't want to continue.

Recalling the mum-of-three's reaction to the news that her pal Ferne Cotton had left the show, he said: "Holly rings and says, ‘so who we getting then?’

"And I went, ‘Oh you’re still up for it then?’ And she said, ‘I always thought I’d be the first one to leave’ and I said ‘so did I’.

Keith Lemon and Holly Willoughby are carrying on Celebrity Juice. Picture: ITV

"Juice is a family, if Holly left then it wouldn’t be Juice, but while it’s still me and Holly it’s still Juice, well ‘new school juice’ and I think it’s good that she has that balance.

"She does daytime and then naughty night time with us."

Celebrity Juice first aired in September 2008 and has become one of the UK's riskiest comedy shows.

Keith admitted that a lot of the headlines the show generates comes from him getting Holly in to all sorts of compromising - and sexual - positions.

He said: "Holly is so popular, I’m just glad that she’s still up for playing about."

As for Ferne's replacement, who he said quit the show "to focus on more serious stuff", he's remaining tight-lipped.

He said: "I know who’s doing it but it’s not been confirmed. When I’ve seen they’ve signed the contract then I’ll confirm it.

"We’ve had a chat about a few ideas and it had to be someone that myself and Holly are all happy with."