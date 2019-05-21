Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's white H&M skirt and Zara heels?

Holly Willoughby's H&M dress has sent fans wild. Picture: Instagram

Holly Willoughby looks sensational on This Morning - here's how to replicate her style!

Holly Willoughby is known for her incredible fashion, and the star has impressed fans again with her latest look on ITV’s This Morning.

Opting for a summery outfit, the 38-year-old looks elegant in a cream pleated skirt from high street favourite H&M, priced at just £29.99.

Holly paired the skirt with a tight white top from Massimo Dutti at £19.95 and a pair of white pointed heels from Zara. While the exact match doesn’t seem to be on the website anymore, a very similar pair can be picked up for £59.99.

Sharing a glimpse of her latest fashion statement, the presenter wrote on Instagram: “Morning Tuesday... today #hwstyle💁✨ on @thismorning skirt by @hm top by @massimodutti shoes by @zara 💋”

H&M are selling this white skirt for £29.99. Picture: H&M

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “Absolutely gorgeous holly!💗”

“You look amazing 👏🏽👏🏽😻,” agreed another, while a third added: “You look sensational 😍😍🔥🔥”

Zara's white pointed heels are on sale for £59.99. Picture: Zara

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

Holly and Phil have been presenting together for ten years. Picture: PA Images

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back in February with her latest picks from their denim collection including button-through skirts and boiler suits.

Holly Willoughby's boiler suit. Picture: M&S

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish.

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’ So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"