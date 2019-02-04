Holly Willoughby sister Kelly: Age, job and career of This Morning presenter's sibling

Holly Willoughby and Kelly Willoughby . Picture: ITV

Who is Holly Willoughby's sister? How old is she and what is her job? We answer all your questions...

Holly Willoughby might be known for presenting ITV's This Morning with Philip Schofield, but did you know that she had a sister?

Outside of her TV career, Holly remains private about her life with husband Daniel Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

With news that Holly's sister, Kelly Willoughby has been ordained so that she can wed best friends Gareth Gates and fiancé Faye Brooks, it's got us wanting to know more about her.

While Kelly might be the lesser known of the Willoughby sister's she is still successful career in her own right and is just as pretty as the famed presenter.

We've got everything we need to know about her...

Who is Holly Willoughby's sister?

Kelly Willoughby is Holly's older sister. Unlike Holly, Kelly keeps her hair dark and the pair have a close relationship despite describing the differences in their personalities like 'chalk and cheese'.

Holly has posted pictures of her sister onto her Instagram in the past to congratulate her on her birthday, in addition to uploading snaps from them on holiday in Portugal.

In an interview with the Guardian, Holly previously said about her sister: "We’re more like friends than sisters. We even bought a place together in Putney. You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it.

"I’m more likely to be the one to say, 'everyone back to mine' and cook for everyone, whereas she’s much better at tidying up."

How old is Holly Willoughby's sister?

Holly's sister is two years older than her, meaning Kelly is 30 years old.

Kelly Willoughby career

Holly's sister Kelly is a successful author, and has co-written a collection of children's books School for Stars with her sister.