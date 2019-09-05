Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield shell-shocked as Ant and Dec crash This Morning in shock takeover

5 September 2019, 14:25 | Updated: 5 September 2019, 14:31

Ant and Dec gatecrashed the This Morning today to steal the presenting duties from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are currently celebrating their 10th anniversary presenting This Morning.

And ITV had a very special surprise in store for the presenting duo today as Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly unexpectedly gatecrashed the show.

The presenters were left speechless when the Geordie pair burst into the studio explaining that they were "staging a takeover".

Holly, 38, was in shock as the boys continued to present the show, with Ant, 43, explaining: "We have stormed the show and taken over the reins as we look back at 10 years of one of the best British partnerships on television."

Hinting at his own legendary duo, Dec, 43, then added: "One of. Other partnerships are available."

The hosts then moved studio where they showed a string of video montages of Holly and Phil's best bits, sauciest slip-ups and all the times they burst into fits of giggles.

And of course, Ant and Dec had to bring back the iconic moment the duo presented This Morning hungover after celebrating their National Television Awards win in 2016.

Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo also recorded a message, telling the presenters: "Phillip and Holly, congratulations, 10 years together.

"I remember like it was yesterday, Holly you were nervous like a puppy and now look - the Queen of British television."

There was also an adorable moment which saw Ant and Dec drag a child across the studio floor during a performance.

Children’s singing group Wouldn't Change A Thing dropped by the studio to deliver a heartwarming musical performances.

As they sung You've Got A Friend In Me, one little boy could be seen crawling along the studio floor.

Archie clearly had other things on his mind as he wriggled away, before Ant and Dec hilariously crawled after him.

Ant then grabbed the little one's leg and pulled him backwards, before they later joked Archie "stole the show" from Holly and Phil.

ITV viewers found the whole thing brilliant, with one writing: “Love this ! Well done ant & dec #priceless”

“This is the best ever This Morning- Ant & Dec are true TV gods,” said another, while a third added: “This anniversary show had me in tears, laughing, crying, well done @antanddec.”

