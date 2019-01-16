Holly Willoughby This Morning skirt today: Phillip Schofield's ITV co-host adds a splash of colour in Whistles skirt and J Crew jumper

16 January 2019, 10:24

Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit
Holly Willoughby wowed in a bright outfit for the morning show . Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby was all about bright colours and floral patterns for the latest episode of This Morning.

Posting a sneak-peek of her outfit of the day on Instagram, Holly posed in a lilac jumper, a pink and yellow floral skirt and nude heels.

The ITV presenter kept her hair natural in a soft wave and her makeup simple and fresh.

Holly Willoughby wears Whistles skirt
Holly Willoughby's skirt is by Whistles . Picture: Whistles

Holly's skirt is from Whistles, and is still available online to buy for £119.

The blonde beauty's jumper is the long-sleeve everyday cashmere crewneck sweater by J Crew, available in a rainbow of colours for £98.

The mother-of-three finished the look off with her favourite pair of nude heels by designer Gianvito Rossi.

Holly Willoughby wears J Crew knitwear
Holly Willoughby wears J Crew knitwear. Picture: J Crew

Fans fell in love with the bright ensemble on Holly, commenting their envy for Holly's wardrobe on her Instagram.

One fan commented: "Looking gorgeous as always!"

Another added: "I adore that skirt."

