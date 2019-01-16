Holly Willoughby This Morning skirt today: Phillip Schofield's ITV co-host adds a splash of colour in Whistles skirt and J Crew jumper

Holly Willoughby wowed in a bright outfit for the morning show . Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby was all about bright colours and floral patterns for the latest episode of This Morning.

Holly Willoughby joined Phillip Schofield for Thursday's This Morning show dressed in a bright ensemble.

Posting a sneak-peek of her outfit of the day on Instagram, Holly posed in a lilac jumper, a pink and yellow floral skirt and nude heels.

The ITV presenter kept her hair natural in a soft wave and her makeup simple and fresh.

Holly Willoughby's skirt is by Whistles . Picture: Whistles

Holly's skirt is from Whistles, and is still available online to buy for £119.

The blonde beauty's jumper is the long-sleeve everyday cashmere crewneck sweater by J Crew, available in a rainbow of colours for £98.

The mother-of-three finished the look off with her favourite pair of nude heels by designer Gianvito Rossi.

Holly Willoughby wears J Crew knitwear. Picture: J Crew

Fans fell in love with the bright ensemble on Holly, commenting their envy for Holly's wardrobe on her Instagram.

One fan commented: "Looking gorgeous as always!"

Another added: "I adore that skirt."