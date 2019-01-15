Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit today: Phillip Schofield’s ITV co-host ditches designer for high street in H&M trousers

Holly Willoughby wore H&M for This Morning . Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby opted for an affordable look to host This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become famous in their own right during her time on hit ITV morning show.

Phillip Schofield’s co-star likes to experiment with designer outfits, however, also dabbles with high street brands.

For Tuesday’s show, Holly decided to ditch the designer brands for a more adorable look in a black jumper, cigarette trousers and black stiletto heels.

Holly Willoughby's H&M trousers are only £17.99. Picture: H&M

The mother-of-three wore the Pull-On Trousers from H&M in a black, yellow and green check.

The trousers are still in stock on the H&M website for only £17.99.

Holly teamed a black jumper by J Crew with the trousers, finishing the look off with a pair of LK Bennett heels.

Holly Willoughby yellow This Morning dress. Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby

The TV presenter wore her hair straight and her makeup fresh for the show, accessorising the look with a necklace by Kirstie Le Marque.

The simple and stylish look comes a day after Holly experimented with a bright yellow Karen Millen dress, which split fans.

While some loved the bold and bright ensemble, others commenting that the star looked “like a banana”.