Holly Willoughby shares rare insight into family life as Chester, 5, panics over lost tooth
25 September 2020, 11:03
Holly Willoughby has shared a picture of the sweet note her son Chester wrote to the tooth fairy.
Holly Willoughby has shared a rare insight into her family life this week.
The This Morning host, who is a mum-of-three, revealed her five-year-old son Chester was 'panicking' after losing his first tooth.
Sharing a picture of Chester's letter to the tooth fairy, Holly explained on her Instagram page that Chester was still hoping for a visit despite losing the tooth in the grass.
The note read: "To Tooth Fairy, I lost my tooth today in the grass. Please can you still come. Love Chester x"
Holly shared the note with the caption: "Slight panic when Chester lost his first tooth today and could find it... I’m sure the tooth fairy will still come.."
Holly's co-star Phillip Schofield commented: "Awwwww!!!" on the post, while her Dancing On Ice colleague John Barrowman posted: "Of course the tooth fairy will come. I have just contacted them. All is good."
Marvin Humes also comments on the post: "Chester you little legend".
Chester is Holly and husband Dan's youngest child.
The couple – who wed in 2007 – also have nine-year-old Belle and 11-year-old Harry.
