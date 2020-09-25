Holly Willoughby shares rare insight into family life as Chester, 5, panics over lost tooth

Holly Willoughby's son Chester lost his first tooth this weekend. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby has shared a picture of the sweet note her son Chester wrote to the tooth fairy.

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare insight into her family life this week.

The This Morning host, who is a mum-of-three, revealed her five-year-old son Chester was 'panicking' after losing his first tooth.

Sharing a picture of Chester's letter to the tooth fairy, Holly explained on her Instagram page that Chester was still hoping for a visit despite losing the tooth in the grass.

Holly Willoughby shared the adorable note written by son Chester. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

The note read: "To Tooth Fairy, I lost my tooth today in the grass. Please can you still come. Love Chester x"

Holly shared the note with the caption: "Slight panic when Chester lost his first tooth today and could find it... I’m sure the tooth fairy will still come.."

Holly Willoughby's celeb friends reassured Chester the tooth fairy would be visiting. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Holly's co-star Phillip Schofield commented: "Awwwww!!!" on the post, while her Dancing On Ice colleague John Barrowman posted: "Of course the tooth fairy will come. I have just contacted them. All is good."

Marvin Humes also comments on the post: "Chester you little legend".

Holly and husband Dan have three children together. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Chester is Holly and husband Dan's youngest child.

The couple – who wed in 2007 – also have nine-year-old Belle and 11-year-old Harry.

