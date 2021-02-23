Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gingham frill dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Rixo. Picture: Instagram/Rixo

Where is Holly Willoughby's green and blue midi dress from and how much does it cost?

As we head into a slightly sunnier Tuesday, Holly Willoughby is giving us summer vibes with her This Morning outfit.

The 40-year-old has opted for a gorgeous gingham midi dress in a green and blue print.

The piece features frill around the cuffs and collar, as well as a scoop neckline.

It also has ¾ length sleeves and A-line hip fit, making it the perfect dress for a Spring garden party.

From one of Holly's favourite designers Rixo, the floral dress currently costs a whopping £285, so it definitely doesn't come cheap.

While Holly has paired the look with staple black heels, we think this piece would also look great with a tights and boots.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

Read More: Inside the glamorous life of Angie Smith, the secret stylist behind Holly Willoughby's iconic fashion choices and £1m M&S line

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away the Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes usually step in.

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Rixo. Picture: Rixo

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, she originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September that year.

The star was back in summer 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

Back in September, she shared photos from her autumn 2020 collection, posing by her vegetable patch, while wearing a floral dress and chunky knit cardigan.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"