Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit today: Phillip Schofield’s co-host inundated with compliments in £6 H&M shirt and faux leather Karen Millen skirt

Holly Willoughby wore H&M and Karen Millen on This Morning. Picture: Instagram/H&M/Karen Millen

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby teamed a faux leather black skirt with a red and black checked shirt for This Morning.

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning with Phillip Schofield on Thursday with her last show – and outfit – of the week.

The Celebrity Juice star shared a sneak-peek of her ensemble on her Instagram page before going live on ITV.

For the show, Holly teamed a H&M checked shirt with a faux leather skirt and black boots.

Here’s all the details on the look and where you can but it yourself:

Holly's H&M shirt is only £6. Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby

Shirt – H&M

Holly loves to mix expensive pieces with more affordable high street items, and this outfit is no different.

Holly’s black and red checked shirt is a piece by H&M and is currently in the sale.

Marked down from £12.99 to £6.00, this fashionable piece is a steal.

The red and black checked shirt is a new look for Holly . Picture: H&M

Skirt – Karen Millen

Holly’s skirt is the Faux- Leather Wrap Skirt by Karen Miller.

The versatile piece is still in stock online for £140.

Holly Willoughby's leather skirt is by Karen Miller. Picture: Karen Millen

Boots – LK Bennett

Holly’s boots are a pair of black ankle boots by LK Bennett.

It is not clear the exact pair Holly is wearing, however, the retailer has a collection of similar pieces on their website.