Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit today: Phillip Schofield’s co-host inundated with compliments in £6 H&M shirt and faux leather Karen Millen skirt
17 January 2019, 10:52
Holly Willoughby teamed a faux leather black skirt with a red and black checked shirt for This Morning.
Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning with Phillip Schofield on Thursday with her last show – and outfit – of the week.
The Celebrity Juice star shared a sneak-peek of her ensemble on her Instagram page before going live on ITV.
For the show, Holly teamed a H&M checked shirt with a faux leather skirt and black boots.
Here’s all the details on the look and where you can but it yourself:
Shirt – H&M
Holly loves to mix expensive pieces with more affordable high street items, and this outfit is no different.
Holly’s black and red checked shirt is a piece by H&M and is currently in the sale.
Marked down from £12.99 to £6.00, this fashionable piece is a steal.
Skirt – Karen Millen
Holly’s skirt is the Faux- Leather Wrap Skirt by Karen Miller.
The versatile piece is still in stock online for £140.
Boots – LK Bennett
Holly’s boots are a pair of black ankle boots by LK Bennett.
It is not clear the exact pair Holly is wearing, however, the retailer has a collection of similar pieces on their website.