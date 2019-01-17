Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit today: Phillip Schofield’s co-host inundated with compliments in £6 H&M shirt and faux leather Karen Millen skirt

17 January 2019, 10:52

Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit today
Holly Willoughby wore H&M and Karen Millen on This Morning. Picture: Instagram/H&M/Karen Millen
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby teamed a faux leather black skirt with a red and black checked shirt for This Morning.

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning with Phillip Schofield on Thursday with her last show – and outfit – of the week.

The Celebrity Juice star shared a sneak-peek of her ensemble on her Instagram page before going live on ITV.

For the show, Holly teamed a H&M checked shirt with a faux leather skirt and black boots.

Here’s all the details on the look and where you can but it yourself:

Read more: Gemma Collins threatens to quit Dancing On Ice following Holly Willoughby comments

This Morning Holly Willoughby outfit
Holly's H&M shirt is only £6. Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby

Shirt – H&M

Holly loves to mix expensive pieces with more affordable high street items, and this outfit is no different.

Holly’s black and red checked shirt is a piece by H&M and is currently in the sale.

Marked down from £12.99 to £6.00, this fashionable piece is a steal.

Holly Willoughby wears H&M shirt
The red and black checked shirt is a new look for Holly . Picture: H&M

Skirt – Karen Millen

Holly’s skirt is the Faux- Leather Wrap Skirt by Karen Miller.

The versatile piece is still in stock online for £140.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ditches designer for high street in This Morning ensemble

Holly Willoughby wears Karen Millen leather skirt on This Morning
Holly Willoughby's leather skirt is by Karen Miller. Picture: Karen Millen

Boots – LK Bennett

Holly’s boots are a pair of black ankle boots by LK Bennett.

It is not clear the exact pair Holly is wearing, however, the retailer has a collection of similar pieces on their website.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Megan hit out at Vanessa on her Instagram stories

Scorned Love Islander Laura Anderson throws her support behind Vanessa Bauer amid Megan Barton Hanson drama
Where is Roxanne Pallett now?

Roxanne Pallett to get a ‘normal job’ following Ryan Thomas punch-gate on Celebrity Big Brother: ‘She’s thinking where her next cheque will come from’
Find out where to get Kelly's look

Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her cosy jumper and cute denim skirt revealed
Barney Walsh is the youngest child of The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh

Who is Barney Walsh? Get to know Bradley Walsh's youngest son