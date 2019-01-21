Holly Willoughby This Morning skirt today: Phillip Schofield’s co-star wows fans in ombre Reiss skirt

Holly Willoughby wore the perfect winter ensemble for This Morning. Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning on Monday for a new week presenting the hit ITV show with Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby shared a sneak-peek of her Monday look on her Instagram page for This Morning.

The Celebrity Juice star was all smiles in a stylish winter ensemble, teaming a black roll-neck with an ombre skirt and simple accessories.

Fans were left impressed by the outfit, after sharing their uncertainty by some of Holly’s looks last week.

From the skirt to the accessories, here’s all the details on Holly’s look and where you can get it:

READ MORE: Matt Evers reveals he LOVED Holly Willoughby's Gemma Collins joke

Holly Willoughby's skirt is by Reiss. Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby

Skirt

Holly’s skirt is the Marlie Ombre Pleated Midi Skirt in red and black by Reiss.

The skirt is still available to buy online for £155.

If red isn’t your thing, the skirt also comes in green and black.

READ MORE: Toddler, 3, becomes famous for being a mini Holly Willoughby

READ MORE: Matt Evers reveals why Gemma Collins was missing for Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby wore the Marlie Ombre Pleated Midi Skirt . Picture: Reiss

Knitwear

Holly teamed the skirt with a simple black roll neck.

The knitwear is by Jigsaw, and is currently in stock in a range of colours for £90.

Shoes and accessories

Holly finished off the look with a pair of black court heels by LK Bennett and a necklace by Kirstie Le Marque.