Matt Evers LOVES Holly Willoughby's catty joke about Gemma Collins... and predicts NEW feud

Holly Willoughby took aim at Gemma Collins on last night's DOI. Picture: ITV

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: Watch the The Dancing On Ice's star reaction when he finds out what Holly said about Gemma on last night's show.

Matt Evers had no idea that Holly Willoughby made a catty joke about Gemma Collins on last night's Dancing On Ice... but he think's it's "brilliant".

The American ice skater told Heart that after their performance - and shock run-in with Gemma's nemesis Jason Gardiner - they went straight backstage to prepare for the next part of the show, missing Holly's random off the cuff comment.

Last night viewers were taken aback when Gemma, 37, called out the show's resident 'Mr. Nasty' for "selling stories" about her to the press.

But there was another shocking moment coming when Holly introduced the next dancer.

Referring to Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton's upcoming performance, she said: "Well it is time for the final skating star of the night and it's our Pussycat Doll.

"Lets get the inside story as she skates to a song from West Side Story, nobody sold that story that's for sure."

Philip Schofield was agape at the cheeky dig - and Matt also LOVED it.

After being told of Holly's comment, he said: "Oh I didn't hear that comment, but that is brilliant!

Matt Evers LOVED Holly Willoughby's joke about Gemma Collins. Picture: Heart

"After our performance you do post-performance interviews right away and then we were rushed in to the quick change booth in case we were in the 'save me' skate.

"So thats the sass that people were talking about!" he laughed. "That is juicy!"

Matt then predicted that the feud between The GC and Holly - who last week branded the Towie favourite "unprofessional" - might boil over again this week.

"We don't need the feuds to continue week after week after week, but I kind of love the way the show's getting these little digs at each other just underneath the skin, it makes for great TV."