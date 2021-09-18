How many children does Tom Fletcher have?

Tom Fletcher and his children. Picture: Instagram

How many children do Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have and how old are they?

Tom Fletcher signed up to star on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

And the McFly singer is hoping to make it all the way to the final just like his bandmate and former Strictly winner Harry Judd.

But while we have gotten to know him pretty well as a musician over the years, we’re about to find out a lot more about his family life.

So, how many children does Tom Fletcher have and how old are they? Here’s what you need to know…

Tom and Giovanna share children Buzz, Buddy and Max. Picture: Instagram

How many children does Tom Fletcher have?

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher are parents to three sons; Buzz, seven, Buddy, five, and three-year-old Max.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in October 2013, with a video titled, We Have Some News…

Buzz Michelangelo Fletcher was born at 7 pm on 13 March 2014, with the couple again announcing their news on social media.

During her pregnancy, Giovanna took pictures of her bump every day for nine months and created another video, called Bump to Buzz to announce the arrival of Buzz, which has over 16 million views.

A year later, Tom and wife Giovanna revealed they were expecting their second child in a video entitled 'Player 2'.

Little Buddy Bob was born on 16 February 2016 with a second similar video called Bump to Buddy revealing the news.

In March 2018, the couple announced they were expecting their third baby.

Max Mario Fletcher - who was named after his grandfather - was born early on 24 August 2018.

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have three children. Picture: Instagram

Before her eldest child Buzz was born, Giovanna suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at six weeks.

She previously told The Sun: “It took me years to be able to talk about it, but once you do it's hugely comforting to know that you're not alone.

"When a miscarriage happens, you need the people in your life to be there for you and you don't need to feel ashamed or like you've done anything wrong, you need the people in your life to be able to give you the support.

"I don't feel like people should be scared of saying anything just in case, because if the just in case happens you need those people.”