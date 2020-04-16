How old is Brendan Cole, who is his wife and how many children does he have?

The star will be back on our screens soon. Picture: Instagram

The professional dancer is a contestant on the new season of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Brendan Cole is one of the many celebrities that has signed up for the brand new series of intense challenge show, SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The star is a familiar face to many, but what do we know about his life beyond Strictly? We reveal all you need to know...

How is Brendan Cole famous and how old is he?

Brendan is a professional Latin and ballroom dancer, who rose to prominence on the BBC show, Strictly Come Dancing as one of the professional dance partners from its first series in 2004 until 2018.

He hails from New Zealand but became a celebrity here in the UK, before then appearing as a judge on the New Zealand version of the show, Dancing with the Stars from 2005 until 2009.

Born on the 23rd of April 1976, Brendan is 43-years-old.

Who is Brendan's wife and when did they marry?

The dancer is married to Zoe Hobbs, a 38-year-old British Model and lifestyle blogger.

On her Instagram she describes herself as a "Wellness blogger. Holistic health, lifestyle, travel, interiors", and she also runs a well-being website called Fashionably Balanced.

The pair wed in July 2010 in Nether Winchendon House in Buckinghamshire, which is near where they live today.

Many celebrity guests attended the celebration including plenty of Strictly Come Dancing stars.

The couple met in 2008 at a birthday party for mutual friend Rick Parfitt Jnr.

How many children do Brendan and Zoe have?

Brendan and Zoe have two children together, and they are absolutely adorable.

Zoe gave birth to their eldest, a daughter named Aurelia on Christmas Day, 2012, making her seven years old.

And their youngest is a two-year-old son named Dante, who was born in March 2018.