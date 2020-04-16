How old is Brendan Cole, who is his wife and how many children does he have?

16 April 2020, 23:14

The star will be back on our screens soon
The star will be back on our screens soon. Picture: Instagram

The professional dancer is a contestant on the new season of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Brendan Cole is one of the many celebrities that has signed up for the brand new series of intense challenge show, SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The star is a familiar face to many, but what do we know about his life beyond Strictly? We reveal all you need to know...

How is Brendan Cole famous and how old is he?

Brendan is a professional Latin and ballroom dancer, who rose to prominence on the BBC show, Strictly Come Dancing as one of the professional dance partners from its first series in 2004 until 2018.

He hails from New Zealand but became a celebrity here in the UK, before then appearing as a judge on the New Zealand version of the show, Dancing with the Stars from 2005 until 2009.

Born on the 23rd of April 1976, Brendan is 43-years-old.

Who is Brendan's wife and when did they marry?

The dancer is married to Zoe Hobbs, a 38-year-old British Model and lifestyle blogger.

On her Instagram she describes herself as a "Wellness blogger. Holistic health, lifestyle, travel, interiors", and she also runs a well-being website called Fashionably Balanced.

The pair wed in July 2010 in Nether Winchendon House in Buckinghamshire, which is near where they live today.

Many celebrity guests attended the celebration including plenty of Strictly Come Dancing stars.

The couple met in 2008 at a birthday party for mutual friend Rick Parfitt Jnr.

How many children do Brendan and Zoe have?

Brendan and Zoe have two children together, and they are absolutely adorable.

Zoe gave birth to their eldest, a daughter named Aurelia on Christmas Day, 2012, making her seven years old.

And their youngest is a two-year-old son named Dante, who was born in March 2018.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Gregg Wallace loves flexing his new lean body

Gregg Wallace flexes his huge biceps as he compares himself with Joe Wicks
Amanda Holden mows the lawn in her wedding dress

Amanda Holden mows her lawn in a wedding dress as she gets glammed up during lockdown
Your need-to-know on Dr Hilary's wife

Who is Dr Hilary's wife Dee Thresher and how long have they been married?
Laura Tott has revealed her coronavirus symptoms

First Dates waitress Laura Tott reveals coronavirus struggle after working as a paramedic

TV & Movies

Tom Hardy will be presenting another week of shows

Tom Hardy reveals he's returning to CBeebies Bedtime for a whole week

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 103,093?

Lifestyle

Brendan Brady was played by Emmett J. Scanlan on Hollyoaks

What happened to Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks? And where is actor Emmett J. Scanlan now?

TV & Movies

Dr Hilary told Good Morning Britain viewers to avoid sleeping in the day in order to improve their quality of sleep at night.

Dr Hilary warns public to not nap in the day during coronavirus lockdown

TV & Movies

What do we know about new Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale?

Who plays Vinny’s dad Paul? New Emmerdale actor Reece Dinsdale joins soap as Mandy Dingle’s ex

TV & Movies

Charles Ingram was accused of cheating his way to £1million

Did Charles Ingram keep his Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winnings?

TV & Movies

Dr Chris reccomended taking a vitamin D supplement (right: stock image)

This Morning doctor urges UK public to take Vitamin D to help fight coronavirus

News