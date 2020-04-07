How old is Judge Rinder and is he a real barrister?

Judge Rinder is appearing on the Great British Bake Off, but how old is he and is he married? Find out everything...

The whole nation fell in love with Judge Rinder when he first shot onto our screens in 2014.

Along with his scathing courtroom put-downs on his self-titled TV show, the star also became a household name when he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

But is Judge Rinder a real judge and is he married? Find out everything...

Who is Judge Rinder and how old is he?

Judge Rinder - real name Robert Rinder - is 41-years-old and was born and raised in London.

He began hosting the reality courtroom series Judge Rinder back in 2014 which handles small claims in his own televised courtroom.

In 2015, Rinder released a book called Rinder Rules and in 2016 he presented a new series, Judge Rinder's Crime Stories, with reconstructions of real crimes.

The star also competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 where he came in fifth place after being eliminated in week 11.

In 2018, Judge Rinder also starred on Who Do You Think You Are where he explored his Jewish heritage back to the Holocaust.

Is Judge Rinder married?

Judge Rinder is said to have split with husband and fellow barrister Seth Cummings in 2018.

The pair had a civil partnership in Ibiza in 2013, with Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch marrying them.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror about the wedding, Judge Rinder previously said: "We got married, it's no secret, but no one was supposed to know.

"Somebody put the pictures on Facebook. Seth used to be a political adviser to George Osborne, now he's a lawyer in a serious firm.

"And now when you Google me it brings up his name and Benedict Cumberbatch."

Benedict studied with Rob at Manchester University and was legally entitled to conduct the ceremony because he was ordained.

In January 2018, it was reported Rob and Seth had decided to split after 11 and a half years, but Rob has never spoken out on this.

Is Judge Rinder a real judge?

Judge Rinder was called to the bar and officially became a lawyer in 2001 after graduating with a double first in politics, modern history and art at Manchester University.

He specialised in financial crimes, especially international fraud and money laundering.

However, in recent years he has focused on criminal law, and has been involved in several high-profile cases.

He once defended British Serviceman charged with manslaughter over the deaths of Iraqi detainees.

He reached his 1,000th case in April 2018, and revealed he couldn't go back to being a professional barrister.

