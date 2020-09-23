How old is Celebrity Karaoke Club star Tallia Storm and what is her net worth?

Tallia Storm is appearing on Celebrity Karaoke Club. Picture: Instagram

What is Tallia Storm's real name, how is she famous and what is her net worth? Here's what we know about the Celebrity Karaoke Club star...

Tallia Storm is appearing on ITV’s Celebrity Karaoke Club this autumn alongside the likes of Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett.

The six-part series will see the celebrities show off their vocals at a karaoke bar with the hopes of winning a truly unique music competition.

But what do we know about Tallia Storm and what is her connection to Elton John? Find out everything…

How old is Tallia Storm and what does she do?

Tallia Storm is a 21-year-old singer and songwriter.

She was actually discovered by Sir Elton John in 2012 at the age of just 13.

The star spotted Elton’s husband David Furnish on holiday in Hawaii and handed him a demo CD with a letter to be passed on.

Tallia Storm is now a regular on red carpets. Picture: PA Images

She then got a phone call from the singing legend who invited her to be the support act for his concert in Falkirk Stadium.

Tallia then signed a deal with Virgin Records and released her debut album Teenage Tears.

She still makes music now, but viewers might recognise her for starring on Celebs Go Dating in 2018.

Here, she opened up about her year-long romance with Brooklyn Beckham after meeting him through Elton John.

What is Tallia Storm’s real name and where is she from?

Tallia was actually born Natalya Storm Hartmann 30 October 1998 in Glasgow.

She grew up in Killearn, Central Scotland with parents Tessa and Sascha and her three siblings, before her family moved to Jersey.

What is Tallia Storm’s net worth?

It is unknown how much Tallia is worth, however she has been in the public eye for 18 years now.

As well as releasing albums Teenage Tears and Social Security EP, the star is also a fashion and social media influencer.

She often attends celebrity events and film premieres and has also bagged presenting roles in the past.

