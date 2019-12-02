Inside X Factor Celebrity winner Megan McKenna's lavish Essex home

The stunning house is kept spotless by Megan. Picture: Instagram

The reality TV star boasts an impressive home that she's paid for with endless television, music and influencing deals.

Megan McKenna has recently come out on top and won the crown on X Factor: Celebrity and the 27-year-old has described it as a "dream come true".

The Essex girl, known for her appearances on Ex On The Beach, Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating and TOWIE has amassed quite a fortune with her TV career, and has bought a lush home which is done up in shades of white and silver.

READ MORE: Megan McKenna opens up about her body dysmorphia after dissolving lip fillers

Meghan's home is all tiled in marble. Picture: Instagram

Megan is very house proud and appeared on MTV's Cribs earlier this year, where she showed off her spotless gaff, including a giant white and marble-floored kitchen.

Her spotlight-lit hub of the home features a huge kitchen island adorned with cream roses, blue velvet bar stools and gleaming white appliances.

Sharing in a post on her social media, Megan stated she'd been working with Wren Kitchens to design her "dream kitchen" and takes pride in it being spotless.

The store has a huge walk-in wardrobe full of designer clothes. Picture: Instagram

The grand kitchen is very impressive and perfect for entertaining guests. Picture: Instagram

The star has also shared snaps of her Christmas tree, which has been up since the middle of November.

Her living room also has the same stunning marble floors and is full of black and mirrored bits of furniture and plenty of candles and flowers to make the place look cosy.

It even has a 'Nashville' sign by the fireplace, a nod to her blossoming career in the country music industry which will hopefully only continue to get bigger after her amazing win on the ITV show.

Megan's living room looks like a show home and has a Nashville sign in the fireplace. Picture: MTV

Megan had lots of friends and family over to celebrate her success. Picture: Instagram

There's an adorable sofa in her bedroom, where she frequently poses for Instagram posts. Picture: Instagram

Although the whole ground floor is tiled in marble, upstairs has a luscious cream carpet paired with grey curtains and stunning grey and white furniture.

Megan's bedroom even has a mini snuggler sofa covered in fluffy white and light crushed velvet cushions.

We're sure the singer will only continue to share snaps of her lovely home and we look forward to it.