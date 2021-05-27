Jack Black pays tribute to School of Rock co-star Kevin Clark following tragic death

Jack Black has shared an emotional tribute to his former co-star. Picture: Paramount Pictures/Getty

By Alice Dear

Jack Black starred alongside Kevin Clark in the hit 2003 film School of Rock.

Kevin Clark's School of Rock co-stars have been paying tribute to the 32-year-old after his death was confirmed on Thursday.

Jack Black, who played Kevin's substitute teacher in the flick, was among those grieving the death of their beloved friend.

The actor, 51, posted an emotional tribute to Kevin on his Instagram account, sharing two pictures of the pair of them together.

He captioned them with: "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

Kevin starred as Freddy Jones in School of Rock, a rebellious student at prestigious prep school, Horace Green.

In the hit film, Kevin's character becomes the drummer for the 'School of Rock' band with the help and guidance from his fake substitute teacher Dewey Finn, played by Jack Black.

Kevin Clark played Freddy Jones in the 2003 flick. Picture: Paramount Pictures

In 2013, the cast of the hit film reunited to mark 10 years since the film was released.

Kevin and Jack were reunited at this time as they joined the rest of the cast to perform the iconic title song from the film.

The rest of the School of Rock cast have also been paying tribute to Kevin. Picture: Getty

Kevin's passed away on Wednesday this week after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Chicago.

The police confirmed his death on Thursday with a statement which read: "The bicyclist has been identified as a 32-year-old male. He was pronounced [dead] at Illinois Masonic at 2:04am.

They added: "The person at fault has not been determined at this time and the crash is under investigation by Area Five Detectives."

Many of Kevin's other School of Rock co-stars have been taking to social media to remember their friend today.

Miranda Cosgrove, who played Summer, wrote on Instagram: "Stunned and saddened by this news today. The world lost an amazing soul. I’ll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I’ll never forget all the memories. You’ll always be missed Kevin."

Rivkah Reyes, who was cast as Katie the bassist in School of Rock wrote in a tweet: "I will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we'd run into each other in Chicago. thank you for always showing up for me with that 'big brother I never had' energy."