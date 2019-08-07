Jade Goody’s mum reveals emotional moment she said final goodbye to her son

Jade Goody's mum has opened up about her last moments. Picture: PA Images/Getty

Jade Goody’s mum Jackiey has revealed the moment Jade said a final goodbye to her son in an emotional Channel 4 documentary.

Ten years on from her tragic death, Jade Goody’s life has been made into a documentary which is set to air tonight.

The three-part series will look at her rise to fame, as well as her devastating death from cervical cancer in 2009.

And in emotional scenes from one episode, Jade’s mum Jackiey Budden detailed the moment she left behind her two sons Bobby, now 16, and Freddie, 14.

Detailing her daughter’s last moments, Jackiey said: "She’s semi-conscious and Freddie got in bed with her, and went: 'Mum, are you mummy Jade or mummy angel?'

"Later he said: 'Nana I’ve been awake all night, I can’t sleep, is she Mummy Mummy or Mummy Angel?'

"I said: 'She’s Mummy Angel now.' And he said: 'Can you tell her goodnight for me?'".

Jade tragically passed away in 2009. Picture: PA Images

Jade shares her children with Jeff Brazier after the pair began dating in 2002, before splitting in 2004.

Elsewhere in the documentary, it’s revealed that the mum-of-two questioned whether her cancer diagnoses was punishment for her past behaviour on Celebrity Big Brother

During her time on CBB in 2007, Jade - as well as S Club 7’s Jo O’Meara and model Danielle Lloyd - were accused of making racially charged comments about Bollywood actress, Shilpa Shetty.

And in her last few months, Jackiey says that Jade was scared her illness was because of her actions towards Shilpa in the house.

She recalled: "She said, 'Mum I feel like they’re coming to get me. It’s going all dark. Is it because I was so bad in Big Brother?'"

Jade Goody with her sons and partner Jack Tweed in 2006. Picture: PA Images

At the time, Jade’s comments towards Shilpa sparked over 44,500 Ofcom complaints.

Former Big Brother’s Little Brother host Dermot O’Leary opened up about the backlash on the documentary, saying it “got out of hand”.

“It was absolutely insane, the story just got so big so quickly,” he said.

“I remember seeing… guys burning effigies of Jade in India and I thought this s*** has got absolutely out of hand.

“The incendiary nature of the whole thing made us really quite worried about her… at the same time it would have been remiss of me in my job not to hold her to account. Yeah, it was difficult.”

A year after her controversial appearance on CBB, Jade agreed to enter Big Boss, the Indian version of Big Brother; however, she was removed from the house being given a diagnosis of cervical cancer.

Following seven months of fighting the disease, Jade passed away at her home in Essex.

Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain starts on Channel 4 this Wednesday (8th August) at 9pm.