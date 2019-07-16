Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall 'SPLITS from boyfriend of three years'

The Shout Out To My Ex singer has called it quits with long-term love Jed Elliot, according to reports

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years, Jed Elliott.

The pop star, 26, and The Struts musician, 28, have parted ways due to "hectic work schedules" but have vowed to stay friends, an insider has revealed.

A source told MailOnline: "Jade and Jed have decided to end the relationship.

"There is honestly no big drama, it has just sadly run its course. They spent so much time apart as Jed is on tour constantly in the USA with his band The Struts.

"And obviously Jade is super busy with Little Mix promo - and about to start a massive LM5 Tour.

"The split is amicable and they remain mates."

The break-up comes shortly after the Shout Out To My Ex singer wrote her long-term love a sweet birthday message on Instagram.

Following his special day in May, Jade posted a glamorous picture of the now rumoured exes dressed to party in what looks like a ritzy hotel corridor.

She wrote: "Not ever seeing your boyfriend on his birthday kinda sucks. 4 birthdays in and still managing a long distance relationship is kinda amazing. i love you @jedstruts 💙 happy birthday pet."

Jed Elliott and Jade Thirlwall attended The BRIT Awards together earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The South Shields lass confessed to chasing the rock star bassist for months before they went on their first date.

She told The Sun’s Bizarre column: "I saw him on stage and was like 'he’s got to be mine'.

"I chased him for months. I didn’t take no for an answer.

"You know what it was though? He wasn’t interested. I flew to LA for like a weekend to go on a date with him, that’s how Desperate Dan I was."

Despite falling head over heels, the Little Mix favourite also opened up to fans about how tough it was making a long-distance relationship work.

In December 2018, Jade shared a video on social media of herself greeting Jed at Heathrow Airport and revealed they hadn't seen each other for 103 days.

She previously told The Mirror: “We’ve been together two years but it feels like we’ve only just started going out because we never see each other.

"It’s been a bit sh*t not seeing each other I must admit. I’m going to try and see my boyfriend over Christmas, we don’t see each other very often.