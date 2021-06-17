Exclusive

Jamie Jewitt, Marcel Somerville and Jake Quickenden on becoming dads for the first time and launching podcast It's Not All Dad

Jake, Marcel and Jamie have launched a new podcast exploring what it is to become a father for the first time. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

The new dads open up about becoming fathers for the first time, the struggles they've faced and how talking about it as friends has helped their mental health.

Jamie Jewitt, Marcel Somerville and Jake Quickenden have one major thing in common – they've all become dads for the first time over the past year.

Marcel welcomed his son Roman in January 2021, Jake his son Leo in February 2021, and Jamie his daughter Nell in October 2020.

Now, the three lads have launched a new podcast It's Not All Dad, where they sit down to discuss how fatherhood has changed them, their lives and the challenges they face becoming parents in the public eye.

We sat down to chat to the Jamie, Jake and Marcel to talk all things parenthood, relationships and having a baby during the pandemic.

Marcel, Jamie and Jake are friends who have also all become dads for the first time in the past year. Picture: Instagram/Its Not All Dad

Tell us all about your new podcast, how did it come about?

Jamie: The podcast is called It's Not All Dad. We're all friends and we've all had babies at the same time, and so we thought – let's talk about it.

Has having friends going through the same process as you helped with your mental health while becoming dads?

Marcel: There are a lot of things, being a new dad, that you think 'am I the only one feeling like this?', and when you speak to someone who is in the same position as you, you realise you're not alone in it.

Jamie: There's definitely an element of support there, because a lot of the time you feel clueless and you feel stupid, and it's nice to get validation that you're not the only one feeling like that.

You might be friends, but have you ever disagreed over parenting styles?

Jamie: We don't disagree as such, but we do do things differently because we're in different scenarios, our home lives and our children are completely different. But we all agree that there is no one right way to do it, and that's what we've always come back to. Especially in this public eye when you're being scrutinised for being a parent, you do get made to feel bad and feel like you're doing the wrong thing. We've all done things slightly differently, but we realise that there will be different ways to do things and the 'right way' is what is best for you, your partner and the baby.

Marcel: I totally agree.

Jamie told us there is no 'right way' to parent as everyone is in a different position. Picture: Jamie Jewitt/Instagram

What surprised you the most about becoming a dad?

Marcel: The poo. Roman's poo is insane, I wasn't ready for them.

Jamie: The messy side of things is a shock to the system!

How has becoming a father changed your relationship with your other half?

Marcel: For me, there's another level of adoration for Bex – the way she carried the pregnancy and then labour, it was amazing to watch. Just seeing her going through those things and being so brave about it, the respect levels just flew up more than they were already.

Jamie: Once the baby arrives, it's just team work makes the dream work – that's where we try and make up for everything and try and help out because they've done the hardest job of all.

Marcel: Me and Bex have been trying to implement a 'date night' since everything opened up, we try and have one night a week where we do something just us.

Jake: I'm lucky enough that I've watched Soph with her son for the past six years, so I already knew how amazing she was, I already knew what an amazing mum she was going to be. It makes you love them a little bit more, watching what they go through in labour, watching their bodies change and the way they handle themselves really. I'm a little bit in awe of my Mrs, she does my head in, but she's incredible.

Marcel and his other half Rebecca have been trying to implement a date night one a week. Picture: Instagram/Marcel Somerville

Jake, did you feel more confident becoming a dad because your partner had been through it before?

Jake: It was funny, I said to Soph 'we're going to be fine, you've done this all before'. And she said, 'I've forgotten everything!' – so much has changed in seven years! The thing is, I've got an amazing bond with Freddy [Sophie's son], he's my best mate, we literally do everything together. So, that has helped me in a way, but it hasn't helped me with the baby stage. I didn't know what to expect with a baby and it was a lot harder than I imagined.

Jake's partner Sophie is also mum to a little boy, Fred, who Jake says is his 'best friend'. Picture: Instagram/Jake Quickenden

How do you think becoming parents during the pandemic has been different?

Marcel: I feel like I've had more bonding time than I would have had.

Jamie: The pandemic has been a real difficult situation for everybody, but if there ever was a silver-lining it would probably be ours for that reason.

Jake: I've got some much respect for single parents now, juggling Leo with me and Soph still isn't easy. But I've just gone 'oh my god, there are people out there that do this alone', there's people out there that don't have any help, and it just blows my mind how incredible those people are.

Listen to Its Not All Dad on the Global Player or wherever you get your podcasts.