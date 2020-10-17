What is Strictly Come Dancing star Jason Bell's net worth?

Jason Bell is competing on Strictly. Picture: PA Images/Instagram/Getty

How much is Jason Bell worth and what does he earn? Here’s what we know about the Strictly star…

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens this autumn with another batch of celebrity hopefuls.

And one man hoping to lift the Glitterball trophy this year is Jason Bell, who has joined the star-studded line up.

The star were unveiled on The One Show last month, alongside Caroline Quentin and Max George.

But how much is Jason Bell worth and what does he earn as an NFL player?

What is Jason Bell’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jason has a worth of around $75 million (£58 million).

Jason has made his money through his American Football career and was a cornerback in the National Football League (NFL).

He started out playing college football for the UCLA Bruins, before joining the Dallas Cowboys.

The star then played for the Houston Texans, where he was named a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, one of the league's highest honours.

Jason Bell shares a daughter with ex Nadine Coyle. Picture: Getty Images

After moving to the New York Giants, unfortunately he was forced to retire in 2008 after having back surgery a year earlier.

Jason is now a presenter now co-hosts the NFL Show on BBC and shares his six-year-old daughter with ex Nadine Coyle.

Speaking about joining the Strictly family, Jason said: “Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be participating. Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan.

“My 6 year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud.”

