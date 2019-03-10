Jennifer Lopez is engaged as Alex Rodriguez proposes with HUGE ring

The 49-year-old announces the happy news on Instagram with a picture of her enormous emerald-cut diamond ring

Jennifer Lopez is engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez after a romantic proposal in the Bahamas.

The singer announced the news by posting a picture of her hand decorated with a huge, emerald-cut diamond ring, captioning it with a row of heart emojis, on Instagram early this morning.

The 49-year-old’s new fiancé Alex, 43, also shared the news on social media, posting the same picture with the caption: “She said yes!”

He later went on to reveal to fans just how he popped the question, sharing an intimate video on Instagram Stories of the couple’s luxury bedroom covered in red roses.

J-Lo then followed a trail of petals on the floor towards the bed, on which he’d written ‘I heart U’ in even more rose petals – the place it's believed the proposal took place.

The couple have been holidaying in a luxury resort on the sun-soaked island of the Bahamas, documenting their five-star trip online.

Their engagement follows their recent two-year anniversary.

"You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place … in the midst of our ever-changing, ever moving life," Jen wrote as part of a touching tribute to their relationship on 3 February 2019.

"We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,” he wrote in a post of his own.

Jennifer Lopez has previously been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, and shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme Anthony with Marc.

Alex has previously been married to Cynthia Scurtis. They have two daughters, Ella and Natasha.