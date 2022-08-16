Jeremy Paxman quits University Challenge after 28 years

Jeremy Paxman has quit at host of University Challenge. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Paxman has hosted University Challenge since 1994.

Jeremy Paxman, 72, has quit University Challenge.

The TV personality, journalist and broadcaster has hosted the iconic quiz show for 28 years, appearing in his first episode in 1994.

Announcing the news on Tuesday afternoon, Jeremy said it has been "a blast" hosting the "wonderful series" for almost 29 years.

He added in his statement: "I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future.”

Jeremy revealed that he was receiving treatment for Parkinson's disease last year. Picture: Getty

Executive Producer of University Challenge, Peter Gwyn, said: "Jeremy has been our presenter, colleague and friend for twenty-eight years, and everyone on the University Challenge production team will miss him greatly.

"He'll be sorely missed too by both our audience and by the generations of students who've relished the chance to pit themselves against him in more than a thousand matches."

Jeremy said it has been 'a blast' hosting the 'wonderful series' for almost 29 years. Picture: BBC

This announcement comes a year after Jeremy revealed that he was receiving treatment for Parkinson's disease.

At the time, he released a statement to PA Media which read: "I can confirm I have recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. I am receiving excellent treatment and my symptoms are currently mild.

"I plan to continue broadcasting and writing for as long as they’ll have me and have written about my diagnosis in more detail for the June issue of the marvellous Saga Magazine. I will not be making any further comment.”

