Jesy Nelson announced she is leaving Little Mix after nine years. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Jesy Nelson confirmed that she was leaving Little Mix after nine years after admitting it had ‘taken a toll’ on her mental health.

The star has been inundated with love and support from fans and celebs, including her bandmates who have praised her for her bravery.

She explained in the statement: "The truth is, recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

"I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy.

"I'm ready to embark on a new chapter in my life - I'm not sure what it's going to look like right now, but I hope you'll still be there to support me."

What is Jesy Nelson’s net worth?

According to Wealthy Persons, Jesy Nelson is estimated to have a net worth of around £6 million.

Little Mix are worth roughly £25m altogether, thanks to their huge chart success.

As well as brand collaborations, the girls also have their own beauty line and clothing collection with PrettyLittleThing.

According to reports, the girls’ company Eternal Dance - which handles their music, merchandise and earnings - show a £938,827 profit for the year ending 31 December 2019.

The girls also filmed their own talent show, The Search, earlier this year, while Jesy made the hugely successful documentary Odd One Out in 2019.

This brave and honest look at social media and mental health which went on to win a National Television Award.

Meanwhile, before leaving the group, Jesy announced she was taking an 'extended break' from Little Mix for medical reasons back in November.

She had been absent from recent performances, including the final of the band's television talent show Little Mix The Search and the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs).

