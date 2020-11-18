Why has Jesy Nelson left Little Mix?

Jesy Nelson is taking an extended break from Little Mix. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

It's been revealed that Jesy Nelson will be taking an ‘extended break’ from Little Mix.

Little Mix released a statement announcing Jesy Nelson is taking an "extended" break from the group.

The star sparked concern among fans earlier this month after she was absent from group appearances, with many wondering what is wrong with her.

Jesy wasn’t at the final of the band's television talent show Little Mix The Search, and was also missing from this month's MTV European Music Awards.

At the EMAs, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards appeared as holograms and performed their new track Sweet Melodies.

A statement released at the time read: “Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight's final of Little Mix The Search.

“She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow's MTV EMA's.”

Why has Jesy Nelson taken a break from Little Mix?

It’s unclear the exact reason why Jesy has decided to step away from the band, but a statement revealed she is suffering from health problems.

A statement from Little Mix's publicist said: "Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.

"We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time."

The announcement did not give any more details about what is wrong with Jesy.

This comes after Little Mix fans spotted the singer's signature was missing from signed copies of the groups's new album Confetti.

It is currently unknown whether Jesy will join her bandmates on tour next year.

Meanwhile, Jesy was praised last year for discussing her mental health battle on the BBC Three documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.

The documentary addressed body image and the impact of online bullying and won a National Television Award.

