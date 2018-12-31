Jimmy Osmond suffers stroke during Peter Pan panto

The US pop star was rushed to hospital following his performance as Captain Hook in Birmingham

Jimmy Osmond as Captain Hook in Peter Pan. Picture: Birmingham Hippodrome

Jimmy Osmond is being treated for a stroke that happened during a live pantomime performance on Thursday night.

The 55-year-old was playing Captain Hook in Peter Pan at the Birmingham Hippodrome when he was struck down with the medical condition that was later diagnosed.

His spokesperson said the music star “pushed through” the performance but was rushed to hospital as soon as he came off stage.

"On the evening of Thursday 27 December, after pushing through the evening's performance of Peter Pan at Birmingham Hippodrome, Jimmy Osmond was driven straight to hospital and diagnosed with a stroke.

"He is grateful for all the well wishes and will be taking time out in the new year,” his spokesperson added.

Jimmy Osmond shot to fame as part of the legendary pop group The Osmonds alongside siblings Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay and Donny Osmond. Their only sister Marie, also occasionally sang with her brothers.

Known as "Little" Jimmy, he is the youngest member of the family band and is famed for hits including Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Tweedle Dee and I'm Gonna Knock On Your Door.

"We all send Jimmy and his family very best wishes for a speedy recovery”



Sadly, Jimmy Osmond will no longer be appearing in performances of Peter Pan due to ill health.



More information here: https://t.co/WeoE8myey2 pic.twitter.com/gCJbEa16QM — Birmingham Hippodrome (@brumhippodrome) December 31, 2018

As well as a glittering music career, Jimmy has also starred in a string of reality TV shows and pantomimes, from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to Celebrity Masterchef.

Birmingham Hippodrome's chief executive Fiona Allan has spoken out about his shock diagnosis. She said: "Everyone here at Birmingham Hippodrome has been deeply saddened to hear of Jimmy's sudden illness.

"Jimmy loved being a part of the Hippodrome's well-renowned panto, and his portrayal of Captain Hook was both dastardly and heartwarming.

"He won the adoration not just of our audiences, but also of all our staff - we all send Jimmy and his family very best wishes for a speedy recovery."

Darren Day will replace him as Captain Hook in the Birmingham pantomime.