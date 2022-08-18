Joe Swash rescues 95-year-old grandmother by carrying her into hospital

By Naomi Bartram

Joe Swash has been praised by fans after he helped an elderly woman in hospital.

Joe Swash has been hailed a ‘true gent’ after he carried 95-year-old grandma into hospital when she couldn’t find a wheelchair.

Stacey Solomon’s husband rushed to help when he spotted the elderly woman’s relatives struggling to carry her to her appointment.

Detailing the sweet gesture on Twitter, a woman called Suz said: “Yesterday my 95 year old nan had a hospital app, in a very busy hospital my 2 aunties that took her couldn't find a wheelchair so had to half carry her in, out of all the people there a man ran straight to them to help @realjoeswash thank you so much @StaceySolomon".

Joe Swash was praised on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Joe replied to the Tweet, saying: "No problem! Your nan looks amazing for 95 hope she Is ok."

And Suz responded: "Thank you, she keeps telling everyone that you said she only looks 70! You made an old ladies day!!!!"

Joe’s fans were quick to praise him, with one writing: “Ah this really doesn’t surprise me. Joe and Stacey come across as such lovely people, not just for the cameras. Both really kind hearted. I hope your nan is ok x”

Another commented: "Ahhh @realjoeswash what a decent, kind, honest guy he is!.”

A third said: “Fair play being kind costs nothing but goes a very long way x”

Joe Swash helped an elderly lady get into hospital. Picture: Instagram

“This is so kind, what a legend", a fourth commented, while another said: "Joe. you give hope for humanity. Your act of kindness was a real gift to someone who was struggling.”

This comes after Joe and Stacey, 32, revealed their sons were their best men at their recent wedding at Pickle Cottage.

The pair tied the knot earlier this month alongside Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, her son with Joe, Rex, three, and Joe's son, Harry, 15.

Stacey wrote on Instagram: “Our Best Men Surrounded by the most incredible men we could have ever wished for I can't even describe the feeling we get seeing how kind, mature, happy and caring you all are.

“Your speeches were everything. We love you all so much, more than you'll ever know. To the moon and back forever boys @realjoeswashy.”