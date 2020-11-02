Who is Joe Weller? Age, height and boxing career revealed

Joe Weller is appearing on Don't Rock The Boat. Picture: ITV/Instagram

How old is Joe Weller and what is his height? Everything you need to know about the Don't Rock The Boat star...

ITV is back with a brand new reality show called Don’t Rock The Boat.

The series will see boxer Joe Weller and a whole host of other celebrities take on the massive task of rowing the entire length of the UK.

But who is Joe Weller and what do we know about his boxing career? Here’s what we know…

How old is Joe Weller?

Joe Weller is a 24-year-old YouTube star.

Joe Weller competed in his first boxing match in 2018. Picture: Instagram

He first made his name playing video games on his YouTube channel, before competing in his first boxing match against KSI in 2018.

He uploaded his first video in July 2012 and now his channel has more than 5.4 million subscribers.

His most popular video has been watched over 63million times and he also released his own song Wanna Do in 2015, which has been watched 10m times on YouTube.

Read More: Shaun Wallace net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

How tall is Joe Weller?

Joe Weller is thought to be 5 feet 8 inches or 172cm.

When was Joe Weller’s boxing fight with KSI?

Joe Weller made his amateur boxing debut against fellow YouTuber KSI in February 2018.

Around 1.6million people reportedly tuned in to watch the fight live and the 7,500-seat fight venue sold out.

Joe lost the fight after KSI was awarded a technical knockout victory in the third round.

Who is Joe Weller dating?

It seems as though Joe Weller is single.

He previously dated Instagram model, Kate Hutchins from 2015 to 2016 and was linked to Saffron Barker in 2017.

What is Joe Weller’s net worth?

It is unclear how much Joe Weller is worth, but according to youtubermoney.com, he could be worth as much as £500,000 thanks to his YouTube career.

Now Read: Don't Rock The Boat: Full celebrity line up revealed including Adam Thomas and Shaun Wallace