Joe Wicks reveals name of newborn son as he spends ‘first week of life in hospital’ due to infection

Joe Wicks welcomed his second baby earlier this month. Picture: Instagram/Joe Wicks

By Alice Dear

Joe Wicks and wife Rosie have called their newborn son Marley.

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, because a father for the second time earlier this month as his wife Rosie gave birth to a little boy.

The couple are already parents to one-year-old Indie, who they welcomes in July 2018.

Now, the couple have revealed the name for their son – Marley.

Joe Wicks and wife Rosie's son has been in hospital since he was born earlier this month. Picture: Instagram/Joe Wicks

Writing on Instagram, Joe captioned an image of the little one with: “We’ve finally decided on a name for our little boy. His name is Marley.”

Marley was born on the 14th December, three weeks earlier than the fitness guru and his wife were expecting.

Since then, Marley has been kept in hospital with an infection.

Marley was born three weeks early. Picture: Instagram/Joe Wicks

Joe, 33, has been keeping his fans updated on Marley’s condition on Instagram, this week telling them: “He’s been in the hospital for a week now with an infection but he’s on the mend and getting stronger each day.

“The staff at the hospital have been so wonderful and so loving to him and Rosie everyday.

“This is the first time he’s properly opened his eyes and he’s just so chilled and relaxed even though he probably feels rough. Welcome to the world my little boy Marley.”

The couple named their newborn Marley. Picture: Instagram/Joe Wicks

The couple are now hoping their newborn son will be home for Christmas having spent “his first week of life in hospital”.

Joe first announced the birth of his son on Instagram earlier this month, sharing a picture of him cuddling the little one with the caption: “We welcomed our little baby boy into the world today. He is the best early Christmas present ever. He decided to come 3 weeks earlier than expected and weighs 5lb 14oz.

Joe's daughter Indie was one of the first to meet her new brother. Picture: Instagram/Joe Wicks

“Rosie and the baby are both happy and doing great. We still haven’t got a name for him yet but I’ll share it when we do. Thanks for all your wonderful messages and well wishes for us all, Love Joe, Rosie, Indie and baby.”

