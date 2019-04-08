John Bishop net worth: Inside comedian’s mansion Whatcroft Hall which he sold to HS2 developers

John Bishop has just made headlines after selling his mansion to HS2. Here's everything you need to know about the comedian

John Bishop has sold his Cheshire mansion to HS2 developers, despite being a previous vocal critic of the scheme.

The comedian, 52, has stated that he had 'no choice' but to do so, due to the development plans for the controversial new rail taking place just 150 metres from the property.

This comes after he tweeted two months ago: “I disagree with Jacob Rees Mogg on just about everything but watching BBC Question Time I can’t argue with his assessment of HS2 “a complete waste of money that should be scrapped”...!”

What happened with John Bishop's house sale to HS2?

He has said that he 'reluctantly' made the decision because the £55 billion line, which will run between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, allegedly “rendered [his home] unsellable.”

John sold his home through HS2's Need To Sell Scheme, which offers to buy properties from those who will be affected by the new railway line.

Its website states: “You must give evidence of a compelling reason to sell your property now, or that you would be placed under an unreasonable burden if you were unable to sell your property in the next 3 years.”

A spokesperson for John Bishop said: “John Bishop maintains his opposition to HS2. He is unhappy, like many others affected by the proximity of the proposed line, that he was left with no choice but to sell his family home to HS2, as the proposed line had rendered it unsellable on the open market - thus destroying all he and his family had worked for.”

And a spokesperson for HS2 added: “We have to buy land to build HS2, as well as properties impacted by the project, and we have to pay the owners what it’s worth.

“Some properties cost more than others, but in each case we are paying a price that’s fair to both homeowners and taxpayers. We have the budget to do this, and we are within that budget.”

Inside John Bishop's mansion Whatcroft Hall

The mansion is based in Cheshire, and is worth £6.8 million. It's a Grade II listed mansion, and he previously bought it for £2.25 million.

What is John Bishop's net worth?

John is said to be worth around £14million.