Jonnie Irwin dead: TV star dies aged 50 after cancer battle. Picture: Instagram/Jonnie Irwin

By Hope Wilson

Jonnie Irwin's wife has paid tribute to the late TV star, who she calls a 'truly remarkable soul.'

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has died at the age of 50.

The sad news was shared on his Instagram page on Friday, 2nd February by his wife who wrote the following message: "In Loving Memory 🌟 It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

"At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

"As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

"Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. 🕊️💔"

Jonnie is survived by his wife Jessica and their three sons, Rex, five, and twins Rafa and Cormac, three.

Jonnie began his career as a property expert before bursting onto our screens as the host of A Place in the Sun in 2004.

Since then he has presented Escape to the Country and To Buy or Not to Buy, as well as voicing two short films.

In 2022, Jonnie announced he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and was receiving palliative care at a hospice.

The TV favourite documented his health journey on social media, often sharing insights into his personal life and hospital visits.

Despite his health woes, Jonnie continued to maintain a positive attitude and made time to build memories with his family.

The Channel 4 host regularly posted images on Instagram of him spending time with his wife and young sons.

Speaking to HELLO! before his passing, Jonnie said: "I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

"I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.' But now I want to make plans.

"I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."