Josie Gibson reveals ex Terry has moved out her house after lockdown reunion

Josie's ex Terry has moved out of her home. Picture: Instagram/Josie Gibson

By Polly Foreman

Josie Gibson and Terry - who share a son called Reggie together - had been living together during lockdown.

Josie Gibson has revealed that her son's dad Terry has moved out of their home, after the former couple reunited to live together during lockdown.

Terry moved in with Josie and their son Reggie, who is 20 months old, in June, but left after social distancing measures were eased.

Josie told new! magazine: "He's moved out now.

"I'm choosing to do it on my own for a little bit at the moment.

"My sisters help, I'm very lucky.

"I want to put all my efforts into being a mum."

She also opened up about her plans for little Reggie's future, adding: I want Reg to grow into something amazing, like a space engineer, something like that. I want him to excel."

Josie previously opened up about her relationship with Terry - who she split from four months after giving birth to Reggie - during the lockdown period.

During an appearance on Loose Women, she said: "We've never got on so well.

"He's one of those people you can't live with, but can't live without. We were really scared because he's severely asthmatic - he finds it hard to breathe at the best of times.

"We waited for three weeks and none of us had any symptoms. On the fourth week I learnt about the viral load - so I couldn't take Reggie to the supermarket any more, so I said: 'You're going to have to move in.'

"So he's moved in and it's only taken a pandemic and a year-and-a-half and we've never got on so well."

Josie announced that she's split from Terry in January 2019, saying: "I never wanted to be a single mother, obviously, but there are things you can't let go. So I hope I will smash life as a single mummy. Lots of other women do it.

"He's got OCD and just after Christmas, he went mad about too many of my shoes being in the hallway.

"So I kicked off and said, 'Well, we'll go then!' and he went, 'Alright!' and bagged up our stuff."

