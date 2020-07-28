Love Island’s Dani Dyer announces she’s pregnant with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Dani Dyer has announced her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island winner Dani Dyer is expecting her first child.

Dani Dyer has revealed she's pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmance.

The Love Island star - who won the show with Jack Fincham in 2018 - shared the exciting news on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of her holding a baby scan alongside Sammy, the 24-year-old wrote: "Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours.

"Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful."

Sammy, 23, also shared the news on his own Instagram account, writing: "To say I’m grateful is an understatement. Can’t wait to start my perfect little family with you 💙💝 baby Kimmence due 2021…..time to hang my boots up from vine FC."

Dani's fellow Love Island stars couldn't wait to congratulate her, with Georgia Steel commenting: "Can’t wait for this next chapter".

Megan Barton Hanson wrote: "Oh my goddess! Congrats babe your going to be the best Mumma".

Pal Scarlett Moffatt also simply added "Congratulations."

The exciting news comes after Dani reportedly split from stockbroker Sammy back in March after ten months together.

But the break up didn't last long, and The Sun reported they were back together less than a month later.

An inside told the publication: "Sammy wasn’t going to let her walk out of his life without a fight and begged her to spend some time with him.

"Since going into lockdown, Sammy has been pulling out all the stops to make Dani give their relationship a second chance."

Dani has known Sammy for years, and the pair actually dated before Dani appeared on Love Island.

She then went on to win the show with boyfriend Jack Fincham, 29, but the pair announced their split in April 2019 after a string of rows.

Meanwhile, Jack has also become a dad this year after he welcomed daughter Blossom in January with his friend Casey Ranger.

