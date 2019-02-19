Karl Lagerfeld cat: Where is Choupette? Everything you need to know as Chanel creative director dies age 85

19 February 2019, 12:39

Karl Lagerfeld has died aged 85
Karl Lagerfeld has died aged 85. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Karl Lagerfeld has died age 85, according to reports from France.

Karl Lagerfeld reportedly died on Tuesday 19 February after a period of ill health.

The creative director of Chanel had recently missed two Chanel haute couture shows.

As tributes pour in for the late fashion icon, fans have been left wondering what will now happen to Karl’s iconic cat Choupette.

Here’s everything you need to know about Choupette Lagerfeld as her owner tragically passed away:

When was Choupette born?

Choupette was born in 2011, making the feline eight years old
Choupette was born in 2011. Picture: Instagram/Karl Lagerfeld

Choupette was born in 2011, making the feline eight years old.

Karl and Choupette

Karl was gifted Choupette by French model Baptiste Giabiconi in 2011.

Since then, the Birman cat has become Karl’s iconic partner in crime, appearing in photo shoots with the fashion designer and being treated to a life of luxury.

Choupette was a gift from a French model to Karl in 2011
Choupette was a gift from a French model to Karl in 2011. Picture: Instagram/Karl Lagerfeld

Choupette’s fame

Not only does Choupette have her own social media platforms and website, but the fancy feline has also been the inspiration for many of Karl’s designs.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Karl Lagerfeld has died aged 85

Karl Lagerfeld cause of death: How did the Chanel creative director die? Fashion icon 'dies following pancreatic cancer' battle at 85
Jamelia came to Heart - and she spoke about her controversial comments

Jamelia: 'I stand by controversial Loose Women plus-size clothing comments'

Fashion

Coleen is apparently planning a BIG career change

Coleen Rooney 'plans to appear on I'm A Celeb' following Wayne drama
Kelly Brook looked gorgeous in a tan dress with cut-away boots

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Buy her Zara shirt dress and snakeskin boots

Fashion