Karl Lagerfeld cat: Where is Choupette? Everything you need to know as Chanel creative director dies age 85

Karl Lagerfeld has died aged 85. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Karl Lagerfeld has died age 85, according to reports from France.

Karl Lagerfeld reportedly died on Tuesday 19 February after a period of ill health.

The creative director of Chanel had recently missed two Chanel haute couture shows.

As tributes pour in for the late fashion icon, fans have been left wondering what will now happen to Karl’s iconic cat Choupette.

Here’s everything you need to know about Choupette Lagerfeld as her owner tragically passed away:

When was Choupette born?

Choupette was born in 2011. Picture: Instagram/Karl Lagerfeld

Choupette was born in 2011, making the feline eight years old.

Karl and Choupette

Karl was gifted Choupette by French model Baptiste Giabiconi in 2011.

Since then, the Birman cat has become Karl’s iconic partner in crime, appearing in photo shoots with the fashion designer and being treated to a life of luxury.

Choupette was a gift from a French model to Karl in 2011. Picture: Instagram/Karl Lagerfeld

Choupette’s fame

Not only does Choupette have her own social media platforms and website, but the fancy feline has also been the inspiration for many of Karl’s designs.